Unmasking Evil: Peacock's 'Devil in Disguise' Dives Deep Into John Wayne Gacy's Horrific Legacy

Peacock's latest series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy stands out as a must-watch after Halloween. This gripping drama portrays the notorious serial killer's horrifying double life and is earning a reputation as one of the scariest shows of 2025. Starring Michael Chernus from Severance, the show offers a harrowing depiction of John Wayne Gacy's existence as both a beloved community figure and a ruthless murderer. The series not only chronicles his gruesome acts but also explores the heart-wrenching stories of his victims, shedding light on their lives instead of simply sensationalizing their deaths.

Unmasking the Monster

Source: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy unravels the twisted layers of Gacy's life, who is infamously known for killing at least 33 young men and boys between 1972 and 1978 in the Norwood Park Township of Chicago, Ill. Living a seemingly normal life as a clown and community helper, Gacy artfully concealed his monstrous activities, which often took place in his home. The series engages viewers with a portrayal of how Gacy's heinous crimes went unnoticed for years, culminating in the eventual police investigation that led to his capture.

Focusing on the Real Victims

Source: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK

Critics have commended the show for its sensitive representation of Gacy's victims, contrasting sharply with other true crime portrayals, such as Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Instead of sensationalizing the crimes, the series highlights the psychological trauma faced by friends and family members of victims. Viewers witness the impact of Gacy's actions on those around him, diving into the pain and grief that persist long after the tragedies unfold. This empathetic approach compels the audience to feel compassion for the victims rather than indulging in voyeuristic horror.

Exposing Systemic Failures

Source: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK

Along with its powerful storytelling, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy serves as a critique of the systemic biases that allowed Gacy to evade justice for so long. The series portrays the Chicago Police Department as willfully ignorant, frequently disregarding pleas for assistance from families due to victims' sexual orientation or criminal records. The show does not shy away from depicting how pervasive homophobia and Gacy's status as a respected white businessman contributed to the neglect of crucial evidence. Moreover, it highlights how individuals involved in the case benefited financially, while the families of victims continued to endure lifelong suffering.