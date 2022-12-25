American Murder Story: 11 True Crime Scandals That Shocked The Nation

On August 13, 2018, Chris Watts strangled his 34-year-old wife — who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time — in their Colorado home, and then killed his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, at his job site on an oil field. After Shannan was reported missing, Watts acted innocent and played the victim for the cameras and his friends and family. Watts was having an affair with his coworker Nichol Kessinger at the time of Shannan’s murder.

After failing a lie detector test, Watts came clean to law enforcement that he had killed his wife and his children. He pleaded guilty on November 6, 2018, to multiple counts of first-degree murder as part of a plea deal when the death penalty was removed from sentencing. He was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole. He is currently serving his sentences at maximum security prison Dodge Correctional Institution, located in Waupun, Wis. Audiences were mortified by the family’s slaying when the docuseries American Murder: The Family Next Door premiered on Netflix earlier this year, portraying the horrific killings.