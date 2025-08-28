Meghan Markle Fills With 'Pain and Anger' When Discussing Her 'Time in the U.K.' During Season 2 of Netflix Show, Reveals Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle seems to still have a sour taste in her mouth when it comes to the royal family.
According to a body language expert, the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be overcome with negative emotion as she showed her true feelings about her time living in the United Kingdom during Season 2 of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.
"There is one small but powerful body language moment from Meghan as she shows a telling flash of what looks like pain and even anger when she refers to her time in the U.K.," celebrity body language expert Judi James recently revealed on behalf of Casino.ca.
Meghan Markle's Body Language Appears to Change When Recalling Past Royal Life
Throughout the series, which premiered its second season on Tuesday, August 26, James claimed Meghan's body language signals have "all been based on idyllic, blissful happiness and love."
"She even uses the word 'love' like her flower sprinkles, throwing it over her dialogues, sometimes twice in one sentence," the expert explained.
"But, standing picking mint in the garden there is a sudden change in her facial expression as she refers to 'when I was living in London.' There is a micro-change as her lower jaw juts in an expression of anger or resilience and there is a rapid-fire blink response that looks like a cut-off ritual or a burst of anxiety as she looks away from the interviewer," James alleged.
As Meghan moved on to discuss her and husband Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, however, the body language analyst pointed out how the Suits actress' "expression changes again to a puckered, coyly happy smile and her eyes go back to the interviewer as though she’s back on track again in terms of happy subjects."
Meghan Markle Recalls Her Time Living in the U.K.
Meghan was chatting with Queer Eye star Tan France when she discussed what she "misses most" about her time living across the pond.
"Honestly, one of the things I miss the most about the U.K. is the radio station called Magic," she quipped.
In response, France teased: "Magic FM? Wow. Now, um, sorry to say this to you publicly, but that’s such a grandma station."
Meghan Markle Was 'Not Well' When She Last Visited the U.K.
Meghan didn't care who the radio station was meant for, however, as she declared: "I'll be that grandma. My favorite station in my car is called Mom Jeans. These are throwback, great sing-along, you forget they existed. I love it."
Prince Harry's wife last visited London in 2022, when she traveled to England with her spouse for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
During the nearly three-week trip, the parents-of-two left their son, Prince Archie, 6, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4, in California without them — marking the longest time Meghan ever spent away from her children.
"I was… not well," she confessed during her Netflix show.