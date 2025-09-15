Prince Harry Declares His Memoir Is 'Not About Revenge' After Isolating Himself From the Royal Family: 'My Conscience Is Clear'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry is insisting his tell-all wasn’t written to stir up trouble. In a candid interview, the Duke of Sussex addressed the purpose behind releasing his memoir, Spare, in 2023, making it clear that the book wasn’t about airing out his “dirty laundry.”

“It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected,” Harry explained. “It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.” The 40-year-old added, “It is not about revenge, it is about accountability.”

Source: MEGA Prince Harry said his memoir, 'Spare,' is 'not about revenge.'

Harry shared that his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, once reminded him that “telling the truth is the most efficient way to live.” “It is the thing I always fall back on. Always,” Harry said. “And if you think like that, who would be stupid enough to lie? It takes up too much time and effort.”

In the 416-page book, Harry also recounted years of tension with his brother, Prince William. “Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” he wrote. “This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny.” One of the most shocking claims in the memoir involved a physical altercation, as Harry alleged that William once “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and he knocked me to the floor,” leaving him with “scrapes and bruises.”

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex made the decision to step away from royal duties in September 2020.

The interview comes just days after Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time in 18 months. On Wednesday, September 10, he was seen arriving at Clarence House in London and then left less than an hour later. Following the private meeting, Harry made his way to an event at The Gherkin, where he spoke about the Invictus Games.

When asked about his father, he kept it brief, saying, “Yes, he’s great. Thank you.” Harry’s latest trip marked an important moment. While he has returned to the U.K. several times since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, this was his first face-to-face with Charles since the king’s cancer diagnosis in February 2024. According to insiders, aides on both sides had been working behind the scenes since July to make the reunion possible. In May, Harry told BBC he hoped to “reconcile” with his father, paving the way for the September meeting.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry recently reunited with King Charles.

One palace source said the hour-long talk was “an important first step towards rebuilding” their bond. However, they added that Charles doesn’t plan to discuss the reunion publicly. “He has told his father he won’t be giving any interviews about it, and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said,” the insider claimed. “There’s a long way to go before Harry can earn his family’s trust, but he’s given some assurances.”

Another insider noted that Charles hopes to be more present in Harry and Meghan’s family life. “The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren, so that’s an important pull,” the source revealed, referring to Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Source: MEGA The Duke of Sussex allegedly wants to 'rebuild' trust with his family.

As for Harry, he reportedly understands the damage of past choices. “It's become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions,” a source explained. “He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the U.K. It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain, but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.”