Princess Diana Would Have 'Shuddered' at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Perma-Victim Parade' and 'Commercial Hustle'

Though Prince Harry believes his late mom, Princess Diana, would have loved his wife, Meghan Markle, a writer thinks there's a good chance Diana would be "disappointed" with several of the decisions the Sussexes have made since leaving the monarchy and moving to America in 2020.

Princess Diana Would Be 'Disappointed' by Some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Decisions

Source: mega A writer believes Princess Diana would be 'sad' to learn of the Sussexes' legal drama playing out in the headlines.

Writer Caroline Bullock said that while Diana likely would have supported the couple's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey — as the late princess did a TV interview herself after divorcing King Charles — there are many things she would have an issue with. "How sad she would be to see her hot-headed second son holed up in Montecito, consumed by bitter legal battles and flagging Netflix deals, abandoning the life and duties to be a plus-one to Meghan’s ambitions," the journalist explained. "Born into British aristocracy, Lady Di would have no doubt shuddered at the low-rent commercial hustle and ever more candid exploits that has defined their post royal life."

Source: netflix Diana would be 'disappointed' in the couple's 'candid exploits' after leaving the monarchy.

Like Harry and Meghan, Diana's royal title was taken from her post-divorce, but she still did "meaningful work" — meanwhile, Meghan ventured back into showbiz with her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan. In addition, she launched her brand As Ever, which sells things like jam, wine and home products.

The Women's Different Views on 'Royal Etiquette'

Source: mega While the late mother-of-two had 'respect for royal etiquette,' Meghan has dissed their traditions.

Bullock also pointed out how the blonde beauty had "respect for royal etiquette," whereas the Duchess of Sussex has shaded the monarchy's traditions on several occasions. Meghan most recently dissed their rules in an interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, where she complained about having "to wear nude pantyhose all the time." "Let’s be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn’t seen pantyhose since movies in the 1980s. That felt a little bit inauthentic," the Suits alum spilled. "That’s a silly example but it is an example of when you want to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true and you’re able to show up in that space really organically and authentically — that’s being comfortable in your own skin."

Source: mega Princess Diana died one year after her divorce from King Charles was finalized.