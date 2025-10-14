Diane Keaton Attended Jack Nicholson's Birthday Party Before Her Tragic Death, Her 'Book Club' Costar Reveals: 'She Loved' Him

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton was seen celebrating with her longtime friend Jack Nicholson just months before her passing. On Saturday, October 11, her Book Club costar Ed Begley Jr. shared that the Oscar-winning actress attended Nicholson’s birthday bash earlier this year.

Diane Keaton attended Jack Nicholson's birthday party before she died.

“I saw her fairly recently at Jack Nicholson's birthday party, and it was good to see her there,” Begley said. “She loved Jack Nicholson, as I do, and Jack loved her. So I don't mean to speak for him. I'm sure he's as devastated as I am by her loss.” The actor went on to reflect on their decades-long friendship and professional connection. “But yeah, she's a wonderful actress, a wonderful lady. I played her brother in an HBO film called Running Mates with Ed Harris. So I'm glad I knew her these many years,” he added.

Ed Begley Jr. said the two stars had a deep affection for each other.

Nicholson and Keaton famously starred together in the 2003 romantic comedy Something’s Gotta Give. Begley, meanwhile, appeared alongside her as Chapman Snow in the 1992 TV movie Running Mates and reunited with her again in 2018’s Book Club, where she played Diane.

Though many were shocked by her sudden passing, a source close to the Annie Hall star revealed that Keaton kept things private in the last few years of her life. “In these last few years, she kept a close circle, and she liked it that way,” the insider shared. “She had this way of making even ordinary moments feel special. That was just who she was.” The source continued, “She lived exactly how she wanted to, which was on her own terms, surrounded by the people and things she really loved. Diane always had a very strong sense of who she was and how she wanted to live. Being in the spotlight wasn’t important.”

Diane Keaton's friends shared she preferred a private, peaceful life in her later years.

Even as her health began to decline, those close to Keaton said that she never lost her spark. She was “one in a million,” the insider said, adding that she remained “funny right up until the end.”

The actress' health health reportedly 'declined very suddenly' before her passing.

According to reports, Keaton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital via ambulance after the fire department responded to her home around 8:00 a.m. on October 11. Her cause of death has not yet been disclosed. A family friend told outlets, “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

They added, “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”