OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
diane keaton
HEALTH

Diane Keaton Secretly Battled Cancer Before Shocking Death, Insider Claims: 'She Never Wanted Anyone's Pity'

Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton reportedly suffered from cancer in the years leading up to her death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 19 2025, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

Diane Keaton's recent death is reportedly a result of a years-long cancer battle.

According to insiders, the actress faced basal and squamous cell carcinoma before passing away due to bacterial pneumonia at age 79 on Saturday, October 11.

Image of Diane Keaton died at age 79.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton died at age 79.

Keaton underwent procedures to remove lesions due to her cancer.

"She never wanted anyone’s pity," a friend of the star told Rob Shuter's Substack. "Diane handled it with humor, grace, and total privacy."

The Annie Hall alum previously battled skin cancer after "reckless" abandonment of sunscreen in her 20s. Per her friends, ongoing cancer struggles weakened her immune system and left her vulnerable to pneumonia in the end.

"She lived on her own terms," a source shared. "And she left the same way — quietly, bravely, and with that dry Diane wit."

Did Diane Keaton Have Dementia?

Image of Diane Keaton allegedly had cancer.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton allegedly had cancer.

Last week, an insider also disclosed that she was suffering from dementia "for years" before her death.

One person who was on the set of the 2023 movie Maybe I Do alleged she needed an earpiece during production to feed her lines.

"It was so sad," the source said. “(Costar) William H. Macy was very supportive, but it was also frustrating because if there was any stopping— a bathroom break, a meal, anything — it was back to square one. It was heartbreaking to watch. She was just so lovely."

diane keaton
diane keaton

Diane Keaton's Final Months

Image of Diane Keaton left money behind for her dog.
Source: @diane_keaton/Instagram

Diane Keaton left money behind for her dog.

Just seven months before her death, she listed her "dream home" in Los Angeles for sale.

"She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her," a friend of the celeb expressed. "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit. In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening."

Image of Diane Keaton previously dated Woody Allen.
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton previously dated Woody Allen.

Keaton made several lifestyle changes during her final months, including walking her dog less often.

"She lived in Brentwood for many years," a source dished. "She loved her neighborhood. Up until just a few months ago, she'd walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather."

The source continued, "She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She'd talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special."

The Oscar winner left behind $5 million from her $100 million estate for her golden retriever, Reggie.

"Reggie was her world," a friend told Rob Shuter's Substack. "Diane used to joke her great loves were her children, Al Pacino, architecture — and that dog."

