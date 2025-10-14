Diane Keaton Left $5 Million of Her Estate to Beloved Dog Reggie, Source Reveals After Actress' Sudden Death: 'He Was Her World'

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's two children won't be receiving every single dollar of their late mother's $100 million estate, as an insider claimed she also left some money to her beloved dog, Reggie. According to the source, the Annie Hall actress allotted $5 million for her golden retriever before passing away at age 79 on Saturday, October 11.

'Reggie Was Her World'

Source: @diane_keaton/instagram Diane Keaton's pal claimed she left $5 million to her dog so he's taken care of for the rest of his life.

"Reggie was her world," a friend told Rob Shuter's Substack. "Diane used to joke her great loves were her children, Al Pacino, architecture — and that dog." The report explained that the funds will ensure he is properly taken care of for the rest of his life, with some of it also being donated to animal charities. "She wanted Reggie to live with the same dignity and humor she did," a second insider shared. "It’s the most Diane thing ever — eccentric, kind and deeply loving.” The movie star's final Instagram post, which was an April joint upload with retailer Hudson Grace, even included the pup.

How Did Diane Keaton Die?

The Father of the Bride actress' cause of death has not been revealed. In an audio call, the L.A Fire Department dispatcher said, "Rescue 19, person down," when they arrived to her home at 8:08 a.m. local time.

The Actress' Health 'Declined Suddenly'

Source: mega The movie star's health 'declined very suddenly,' an insider said.

After her passing, a close family friend admitted the mom-of-two's health "declined very suddenly." "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit," the source explained of her death. "In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening."

Source: @diane_keaton/instagram The late mother-of-two used to post several photos and videos of Reggie on her Instagram page.

One source noted that her daily routine abruptly changed, spilling, "Up until just a few months ago, she’d walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather." "She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She’d talk to her dog like he was a person," they added. "She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special."

Woody Allen Mourns His Ex

Source: mega Keaton's ex Woody Allen wrote an essay after her passing.