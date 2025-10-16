Diane Keaton's Secret Dementia Battle Exposed: Source Says Actress Suffered From Disease for 'Years' Before Death

Article continues below advertisement

Diane Keaton's health woes are being exposed after her sad death at age 79. In a bombshell new report from NewsNation, multiple sources revealed that the Oscar-winning actress had been battling dementia "for years" before she lost her life on Saturday, October 11. Keaton, whose cause of death was listed as bacterial pneumonia, had not been seen publicly since April.

Diane Keaton allegedly battled dementia before her death.

According to NewsNation senior story producer Paula Froelich, several sources close to the actress said her declining health had been a private struggle. "She was battling it for years," one insider claimed of Keaton's alleged dementia diagnosis.

Diane Keaton's cause of death was pneumonia.

Another on-set insider from Keaton’s 2023 movie Maybe I Do — which was filmed in 2022 — admitted the actress required an earpiece during production to be fed her lines. "It was so sad," the source said. “(Costar) William H. Macy was very supportive, but it was also frustrating because if there was any stopping— a bathroom break, a meal, anything — it was back to square one. It was heartbreaking to watch. She was just so lovely." The use of an earpiece to assist with dialogue is a common trend in Hollywood for elderly actors — specifically for those struggling with cognitive conditions. Bruce Willis, whose frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was announced in February 2023, used this same method to be fed his lines while shooting his final films before retiring, including Out of Death, Assassin and The Detective Knight.

Diane Keaton's mother also had dementia.

The disease was unfortunately hereditary for Keaton. In her 2011 autobiography Then Again, Keaton wrote about her mother Dorothy Deanne's battle with Alzheimer's disease as she described the gradual loss of language and independence that accompanied her mother's health decline. In one of Deanne’s 1993 journal entries, which Keaton shared in the book, her mother wrote: "This is the day I heard I have the beginning of Alzheimer’s disease. Scary."

Diane Keaton is survived by her two children.