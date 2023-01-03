Diane Sawyer 'Feels Terrible' She Never Made Amends With Barbara Walters Before Her Death, Shares Source
Diane Sawyer regrets letting workplace drama get in the way of what could have been a great friendship with the late Barbara Walters.
According to an insider, the 20/20 star was devastated to hear of Walters' passing on Friday, December 30, especially since the two never made amends after years of giving each other the cold shoulder.
"Diane feels terrible about how she feuded with Barbara when both were at ABC News," the source spilled to Radar. "There was a lot of backstabbing and name-calling between them."
The insider noted that Sawyer, 77, had always wanted to sit down and hash thing out with The View alum "just to let her know she always loved and respected her, even though she didn’t show it," but now, the opportunity is gone.
As OK! reported, the legendary journalist passed away at age 93, having struggled with dementia for several years.
"She’s in bad, bad shape. She seems lonely and spends most of her time alone," a source spilled at the time. "Sadly, her dementia has been getting worse. [Her] caretaker give her the opportunity to make everyday decisions, but more often than not she’ll stare at them blankly."
Celebs paid their respects as rep Cindi Berger confirmed the sad news.
"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big life," Berger stated. "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."
Countless famous women in TV, such as Oprah Winfrey and the current costars of The View, made social media tributes as well.
"The View family is so very lucky to have called Barbara Walters our creator, colleague and friend. We're heartbroken at the news of her passing," the talk show's official social media account tweeted. "She was a pioneering television icon that shattered many glass ceilings as a woman in the industry, including creating The View in 1997 to champion women's voices. We're proud to be part of her legacy. She'll be forever remembered and missed."