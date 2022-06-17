"[EW] said, 'Oh, and Rosie O’Donnell’s coming on the show. And guess who told them?'" the 79-year-old remembered Walters saying to her at the time. Behar made a joke about it being former host Meredith Vieira, to which Walters reportedly replied, "No, you! Joy Behar did that. And I want you to know that I’m not renewing your contract.'"

Behar said that she attempted to talk her way out of the situation, telling The View creator "it was just a mistake. It was an honest mistake," but Walters wasn't having any of her excuses.