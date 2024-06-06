Diane Von Furstenberg Reveals She 'Considered' Offer to Have a 'Three-Way' With Mick Jagger and David Bowie
Diane von Furstenberg is spilling the tea on her wild younger years!
In a segment of her upcoming documentary, Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, the Belgian fashion designer revealed she once "considered" an offer to have a threesome with Mick Jagger and David Bowie.
"Well, this is something I can tell my grandchildren about," she quipped in the documentary — which is set to hit Hulu on Tuesday, June 25.
Although she admitted she "loved them very much" as friends, von Furstenberg said she realized that she "just can't" do something like that with them.
However, three-way offers from rock legends weren't the only potential lovers on von Furstenberg's radar. The designer confessed she fully embraced the '70s in which "everyone slept with everyone" and had "nonexclusive lovers for several years."
She even recalled a time when she was with actors Warren Beatty and Ryan O'Neal in the same weekend.
"I was having a man’s life in a woman’s body," she joked.
However, von Furstenberg eventually settled down with Fox Broadcasting Company founder Barry Diller. The pair tied the knot in 2001 and recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
"First he was my lover, then my friend," she explained in the documentary. "Barry is the consistent love in my life."
Prior to her marriage to Diller, she said "I Do" to German Prince Egon von Furstenberg in 1969. The pair later separated in 1973 but did not officially divorce until 10 years later.
Egon died at Spallanzani Hospital in Rome in June 2004 after a battle with liver cancer.
The fashion mogul is no stranger to confidence when it comes to her body. Back in 2021, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a dark green, one-piece bathing suit at 74 years old.
"Am I crazy to post this?" she captioned the snapshot. "Own your age….it’s a proof you have lived ! Love to everyone."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner gushed the selfie was "beautiful," and actress Andie MacDowell replied, "Looking fantastic." Model Lily Aldridge also penned, "Crazy gorgeous!!!! Inside & out."
