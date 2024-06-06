However, von Furstenberg eventually settled down with Fox Broadcasting Company founder Barry Diller. The pair tied the knot in 2001 and recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

"First he was my lover, then my friend," she explained in the documentary. "Barry is the consistent love in my life."

Prior to her marriage to Diller, she said "I Do" to German Prince Egon von Furstenberg in 1969. The pair later separated in 1973 but did not officially divorce until 10 years later.

Egon died at Spallanzani Hospital in Rome in June 2004 after a battle with liver cancer.

