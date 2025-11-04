or
Donald Trump Radio Silent on Former Vice President Dick Cheney's Death as He Whines About MSNBC

Split photo of Donald Trump and Dick Cheney.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump hasn't reacted to Dick Cheney's death.

Profile Image

Nov. 4 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was extremely active on Truth Social Tuesday morning, November 4 — but hasn't said a word about former Vice President Dick Cheney's death.

The president of the United States remained silent about the late Republican politician's passing while whining about MSNBC and launching verbal attacks against Democratic candidates on Election Day.

Trump despised Cheney after George W. Bush's VP became an outspoken critic of MAGA following the current U.S. commander-in-chief's denial of the 2020 presidential election results and the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021.

Image of Donald Trump ranted on Truth Social while ignoring news of Dick Cheney's passing.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ranted on Truth Social while ignoring news of Dick Cheney's passing.

While Trump appears to be ignoring Cheney's death, he wasn't shy to blast MSNBC host Joe Scarborough amid a spam of Truth Social posts.

"Wow! Joe Scarborough’s Television Ratings are really bad. They have gone, as they say, 'down the tubes,' as has the rest of MSNBC. It’s a beautiful thing to watch! President DJT," The Apprentice alum wrote.

Donald Trump Called Dick Cheney 'Irrelevant' in September 2024

Image of Dick Cheney became an outspoken critic of Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney became an outspoken critic of Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump shared several scathing statements about Cheney and his daughter Liz via Truth Social in the years leading up to the late businessman's death.

While campaigning for his second term in September 2024, Trump ranted: "Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races! They couldn’t get Scooter Libby, who did so much for them (but was so unfairly treated!), PARDONED. I did it!"

Image of Donald Trump slammed Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz in September 2024.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz in September 2024.

"He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris. I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III!" Trump insisted.

Slamming the former Wyoming congresswoman, the MAGA leader spewed: "What Liz Cheney did with the Unselect Committee of Political Losers is unthinkable. She and her Unselects deleted and destroyed all evidence and information — IT’S GONE. Much of it proved that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for J6 — DIDN’T PROVIDE SECURITY. Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!"

Former Republican VP Dick Cheney Endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024

Image of Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

That same month, former Vice President Cheney and his daughter Liz endorsed Harris for president in a shocking political twist.

"In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," Dick said in a statement at the time.

"As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris," he added.

