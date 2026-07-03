Dick Van Dyke, 100, Seen Using Walker During Rare Outing With Wife Arlene Silver, 54

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Dick Van Dyke was recently spotted using a walker during an outing with his wife, Arlene Silver, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 30. The 100-year-old actor could be seen wearing a white-collared T-shirt paired with navy trackpants, per Page Six. He completed his outfit with black shoes. Meanwhile, his steel walker had a gray bag strapped to it to carry his belongings.

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Source: MEGA Dick Van Dyke kept it casual in a T-shirt and trackpants while enjoying a stroll with his wife, Arlene Silver, in L.A.

His wife, too, kept it casual with an off-shoulder oversized black T-shirt over a bright green sleeveless top. She wore form-fitting black pants and black sneakers to complete her look. Silver also carried a small backpack along with a tan leather purse on her shoulder while she strolled around with her husband.

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Dick Van Dyke Last Made a Public Appearance in April

Source: MEGA Dick Van Dyke reportedly needed help getting out of the car during his recent L.A. outing.

Page Six reported that the pair arrived at the location in their car. The 54-year-old reportedly had to help the cinema legend out of the car to transition into using the walker. The couple also stopped at a nearby Starbucks for drinks and snacks while enjoying their casual day out. The veteran actor’s last public appearance was in April at the opening of Malibu Urgent Care, per Page Six, along with his wife.

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Source: MEGA Dick Van Dyke last made a public appearance at the opening event of the Malibu Urgent Care in April.

The Dick Van Dyke Show star was seen laughing and dancing at the event. Per the outlet, he also appeared to be in a great mood as he chatted with people in attendance. He was also seen using a cane to steady himself at the time. Van Dyke was reportedly seated beside another legendary Hollywood figure, musician and the founder of A&M Records, Herb Alpert.

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Dick Van Dyke Found the Love of His Life in Arlene Silver

Source: MEGA Dick Van Dyke previously admitted that Arlene Silver is the love of his life.

The Mary Poppins star met Silver in 2006, and eventually said their vows in 2012. The comedian has previously admitted that his make-up artist wife has helped keep him young. “I met Arlene in 2006, and she quickly became my soulmate and the love of my life,” he said during his appearance on Good Morning America in December 2025.

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Source: @GoodMoringAmerica/YouTube Dick Van Dyke opened up about his relationship with Arlene Silver during his appearance on 'Good Morning America.'