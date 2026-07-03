Dick Van Dyke, 100, Seen Using Walker During Rare Outing With Wife Arlene Silver, 54
July 3 2026, Updated 9:31 a.m. ET
Dick Van Dyke was recently spotted using a walker during an outing with his wife, Arlene Silver, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 30.
The 100-year-old actor could be seen wearing a white-collared T-shirt paired with navy trackpants, per Page Six.
He completed his outfit with black shoes. Meanwhile, his steel walker had a gray bag strapped to it to carry his belongings.
His wife, too, kept it casual with an off-shoulder oversized black T-shirt over a bright green sleeveless top. She wore form-fitting black pants and black sneakers to complete her look.
Silver also carried a small backpack along with a tan leather purse on her shoulder while she strolled around with her husband.
Dick Van Dyke Last Made a Public Appearance in April
Page Six reported that the pair arrived at the location in their car. The 54-year-old reportedly had to help the cinema legend out of the car to transition into using the walker.
The couple also stopped at a nearby Starbucks for drinks and snacks while enjoying their casual day out.
The veteran actor’s last public appearance was in April at the opening of Malibu Urgent Care, per Page Six, along with his wife.
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The Dick Van Dyke Show star was seen laughing and dancing at the event. Per the outlet, he also appeared to be in a great mood as he chatted with people in attendance. He was also seen using a cane to steady himself at the time.
Van Dyke was reportedly seated beside another legendary Hollywood figure, musician and the founder of A&M Records, Herb Alpert.
Dick Van Dyke Found the Love of His Life in Arlene Silver
The Mary Poppins star met Silver in 2006, and eventually said their vows in 2012. The comedian has previously admitted that his make-up artist wife has helped keep him young.
“I met Arlene in 2006, and she quickly became my soulmate and the love of my life,” he said during his appearance on Good Morning America in December 2025.
“Without question, our ongoing romance is the most important reason I have not withered away into a hermetic grouch,” he added.
He also joked that due to her being “half [his] age,” she makes him feel like he is “somewhere between two-thirds and three-quarters [his] age.”