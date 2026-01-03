or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Rob Reiner
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Why Rob Reiner Slaughter Has Left Dick Van Dyke's Wife 'Absolutely Petrified'

Split photo of Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver (left) and Rob and Michele Reiner (right)
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner's murder has left Dick Van Dyke wife's, Arlene Silver, 'petrified,' a source said.

Jan. 3 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dick Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, has been left deeply shaken and fearful for her safety, with friends telling OK! the brutal killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, has intensified her anxiety and convinced her that the same unthinkable violence could happen to her and her husband.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Dick Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, is nervous for her safety, a source said.
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, is nervous for her safety, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Arlene, 54, who has been married to Mary Poppins star Dick since 2012, has revealed she no longer feels comfortable leaving her Malibu home after being terrorized by a stalker. The fear has been compounded by the recent deaths of their close friends, Hollywood icon Rob, 78, and his wife Michele, 68, whose killing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver were close friends with late Rob and Michele Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver were close friends with late Rob and Michele Reiner.

Article continues below advertisement

"It sucks, but that's the one hour that I leave to do something for myself. So, hopefully, he will go away, or else I'm gonna have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class. Like, really? There's always gotta be somebody to mess things up," she said.

According to a source close to the couple, the deaths of the Reiners have also profoundly unsettled Arlene while she deals with her stalker terror. "Arlene is absolutely petrified," the source told us. "The idea that Rob and Michele could be killed in their own house has made everything feel closer to home. Even though the murders were allegedly committed by their son, it has fueled her fear that no one is really safe in their homes, including her and Dick."

The Reiners' troubled, self-confessed drug-addict son Nick, 32, was arrested hours after the killings of his parents on December 14, and is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Multiple reports have stated Nick was being treated for schizophrenia prior to the murders.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Arlene Silver is in 'shock over what happened to the Reiners,' said a source.
Source: MEGA

Arlene Silver is in 'shock over what happened to the Reiners,' said a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Arlene revealed during her online update her husband – who turned 100 on December 13 – had extended the invite to accompany her to yoga, but she declined out of concern it could escalate the situation. "My husband offered to go with me," she said, explaining she feared that might be what the man wanted after following her "for a couple of months."

She added she has confronted the individual and described his response as dismissive. "Dude, you know what you're doing. Don't mess with me, but I will crack you,'" she said she told the stalker.

Arlene added: "And how do you relax in yoga class when you know this guy could just walk into your yoga class?"

Friends say the timing of the stalking has made Arlene especially vulnerable. "She is in shock over what happened to the Reiners, and reading about how they died so violently has made her hyper-aware of every stranger and every situation. The fact the Reiners were found with their throats cut in their bed has only fueled her terror she and Dick could be targeted by some maniac."

Those close to Arlene say she is now weighing up getting additional security measures at home while trying to maintain some sense of normalcy – even as fear continues to shape her daily life. Dick had known Rob for decades and spoke to him weeks before his death.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dick Van Dyke's birthday was overshadowed by the murders.
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke's birthday was overshadowed by the murders.

Arlene also said in her video about her stalking horror her husband could not sleep because he was so sickened by the deaths, which overshadowed his 100th birthday over the weekend.

Dick's party to mark the milestone was on Saturday, December 13 – and the bodies of the Reiners were discovered the next day.

"Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend," Arlene said in her video about the Reiner massacre overshadowing Dick's birthday celebration.

She added: "We talked to Rob two weeks ago on the phone. And Michele, I have so many messages from Dick's birthday, it's going to take me weeks to get over them, and Michele and Rob's are in those messages."

Arlene also said the Reiners were among the first friends she met when she began dating Dick nearly two decades ago.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.