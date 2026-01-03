Why Rob Reiner Slaughter Has Left Dick Van Dyke's Wife 'Absolutely Petrified'

Article continues below advertisement

Dick Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, has been left deeply shaken and fearful for her safety, with friends telling OK! the brutal killing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, has intensified her anxiety and convinced her that the same unthinkable violence could happen to her and her husband.

Source: MEGA Dick Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, is nervous for her safety, a source said.

Arlene, 54, who has been married to Mary Poppins star Dick since 2012, has revealed she no longer feels comfortable leaving her Malibu home after being terrorized by a stalker. The fear has been compounded by the recent deaths of their close friends, Hollywood icon Rob, 78, and his wife Michele, 68, whose killing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

Source: MEGA Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver were close friends with late Rob and Michele Reiner.

"It sucks, but that's the one hour that I leave to do something for myself. So, hopefully, he will go away, or else I'm gonna have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class. Like, really? There's always gotta be somebody to mess things up," she said. According to a source close to the couple, the deaths of the Reiners have also profoundly unsettled Arlene while she deals with her stalker terror. "Arlene is absolutely petrified," the source told us. "The idea that Rob and Michele could be killed in their own house has made everything feel closer to home. Even though the murders were allegedly committed by their son, it has fueled her fear that no one is really safe in their homes, including her and Dick." The Reiners' troubled, self-confessed drug-addict son Nick, 32, was arrested hours after the killings of his parents on December 14, and is facing two counts of first-degree murder. Multiple reports have stated Nick was being treated for schizophrenia prior to the murders.

Source: MEGA Arlene Silver is in 'shock over what happened to the Reiners,' said a source.

Arlene revealed during her online update her husband – who turned 100 on December 13 – had extended the invite to accompany her to yoga, but she declined out of concern it could escalate the situation. "My husband offered to go with me," she said, explaining she feared that might be what the man wanted after following her "for a couple of months." She added she has confronted the individual and described his response as dismissive. "Dude, you know what you're doing. Don't mess with me, but I will crack you,'" she said she told the stalker. Arlene added: "And how do you relax in yoga class when you know this guy could just walk into your yoga class?" Friends say the timing of the stalking has made Arlene especially vulnerable. "She is in shock over what happened to the Reiners, and reading about how they died so violently has made her hyper-aware of every stranger and every situation. The fact the Reiners were found with their throats cut in their bed has only fueled her terror she and Dick could be targeted by some maniac." Those close to Arlene say she is now weighing up getting additional security measures at home while trying to maintain some sense of normalcy – even as fear continues to shape her daily life. Dick had known Rob for decades and spoke to him weeks before his death.

Source: MEGA Dick Van Dyke's birthday was overshadowed by the murders.