Dick Van Dyke Emotionally Reveals He Didn't 'Sleep' After Murders of Friends Rob and Michele Reiner: 'Unbelievable'

Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET
Dick Van Dyke is still trying to process the shocking loss of close friends Rob and Michele Reiner, according to his wife, Arlene Silver.
Arlene opened up about how the legendary actor is coping after the brutal killings, sharing that the tragedy deeply affected him just days after celebrating a major milestone birthday.
On Monday, December 15, the makeup artist, 54, posted an Instagram Reel revealing that the 100-year-old “didn’t sleep” after learning that Rob and Michele had been found dead at their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14.
“We talked to Rob two weeks ago on the phone,” Arlene shared, noting that Rob and Michele had also reached out to Dick to celebrate his 100th birthday the day prior.
“Such a weird, wonderful, awful weekend,” Arlene said. “I can't not talk about this horrible thing... I mean, Dick's birthday was so amazing, so over-the-top beautiful, and then this. I was relieved and happy, and then this happened yesterday.”
Arlene explained that the shocking news left Dick unable to rest, as the Mary Poppins star “wanted to stay up” to follow the developing details surrounding the tragedy.
“We didn’t know what happened. It just said, the first reports are two people found in the house," she added.
The longtime connection between the families goes back decades. According to Arlene, Rob first met Dick when he was still a teenager. Rob’s father, the late Carl Reiner, famously created The Dick Van Dyke Show, which aired from 1961 to 1966.
Arlene also shared that she admired Rob’s work long before knowing him personally.
“And then Rob and Carl [Reiner] were the first people I ever met with Dick,” she said. “Rob and Michele were always together, like Dick and I. And I always felt part of the Reiner family; they always treated me like part of their family. And this is just unbelievable."
“I can't imagine if Norman Lear and Carl were alive for this,” Arlene added, referring to Rob’s close friend and former boss, the All in the Family creator. “It’s terrible. I want to celebrate Dick, I want to keep doing that, but I also want to acknowledge this horrible thing.”
As the investigation continues, more details have come to light about the grim discovery. Romy Reiner allegedly found her parents’ bodies — reportedly already in rigor mortis — and called for medical help around 3:30 p.m. on December 14, after a massage therapist was unable to reach the couple before a scheduled appointment, according to The New York Times.
At the time, Romy allegedly told officers that her brother Nick Reiner could be a person of interest and described him as “dangerous.” She also stated that he was not at the house when she arrived.
Nick was later located on December 15 in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California after allegedly checking into a Santa Monica hotel, which was “full of blood." The 32-year-old was then taken into custody and is currently being held without bail.
On December 16, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Nick was officially charged with two counts of first-degree murder tied to the fatal stabbing of his parents, CNN reported. Prosecutors also filed a special allegation alleging he used a knife during the attack.