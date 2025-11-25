Dick Van Dyke Admits He Doesn't 'Fear' Death as He Approaches 100th Birthday: 'When You Expire, You Expire'

Article continues below advertisement

Dick Van Dyke is filled with nothing but gratitude as he counts down the days until he turns 100 on Saturday, December 13. In a new interview, the legendary actor explained why he's always feeling optimistic despite knowing that his days are numbered.

Dick Van Dyke Stills Feels 'Really Good'

Source: mega Dick Van Dyke joked he feels 13 despite turning 100 in December.

"When you expire, you expire. I don’t have any fear of dearth for some reason. I can’t explain that but I don’t," he spilled to a magazine. "I’ve had such a wonderfully full and exciting life. That I can’t complain." "I feel really good for 100," the Mary Poppins star insisted, joking, "I feel like I’m about 13." "Sometimes I have more energy than others — but I never wake up in a bad mood," Van Dyke insisted.

How the Actor Stays So Optimistic

Source: mega The 'Mary Poppins' star revealed he isn't afraid of dying.

Talking about his positive attitude, the comedian explained, "I’ve always thought that anger is one thing that eats up a person’s insides — and hate. And I never really was able to work up a feeling of hate. I think that is one of the chief things that kept me going." "There were things I didn’t like, people I don't like and disapprove of, but I never really was able to do a white heat kind of hate. My father was constantly upset by the state of things in his life and it did take him at 73 years old," he noted of his dad, who passed from emphysema.

The Star Credits His Wife for Keeping Him Happy

Source: mega The Hollywood icon said wife Arlene Silver has 'kept me happy every day of my life.'

The Tony Award winner believes "people are born with an outlook." "I just think I was born with a brighter outlook. I look at the horizon," he shared. "I think some people are born just to have to fight against a downward spiral. And after 100 years, I think I’m right." Van Dyke also credited his wife, Arlene Silver, 54 — whom he married in 2012 — saying she's "responsible for keeping me in the moment." "She kept me happy every day of my life, every day. She's a joy," the Diagnosis: Murder alum raved. "She can get me singing or dancing and she carries so much responsibility ... I'm just lucky."

Source: mega Van Dyke claimed he never wakes up 'in a bad mood.'