Dick Van Dyke Reveals He 'Did A Face Plant' Into His Steering Wheel When Airbags Failed In Recent Car Accident

Dick Van Dyke is still recovering from his car accident earlier this month, but the beloved Mary Poppins star appeared to be as cheerful and funny as ever while detailing his minor injuries to paparazzi. The 97-year-old claimed he was actually feeling "pretty good" except for being "sore all over" after the crash.

Source: mega

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, when Van Dyke was driving in the rain in Malibu, Calif. and reportedly lost control of the steering wheel long enough to run into a nearby gate. "The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he shared, before pointing out an injury on his lower lip. "I have two stitches here."

Source: mega

Following the accident, it was later confirmed by the Malibu Sheriff Department that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, that the comedian was the only person in the vehicle at the time and that no other driver was involved in the collision. Police reports also stated Van Dyke was bleeding from his nose and mouth at the scene, but the famed actor had no interest in being taken to the hospital.

Source: mega

"Other than that, just made me a little dumber, I guess," The Dick Van Dyke Show alum joked about the incident, noting that aside from the car accident, he was doing as well as can be expected. "I'm 97. All my friends are dead," he added, but when the cameraman pointing out that he's still alive, he replied, "Yeah, I'm still having fun."

Source: OK!

Van Dyke is well known for his many roles, including Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Bye Bye Birdie and his work on The Carol Burnett Show. Most recently, the award-winning actor hid his famous identity for a short stint on The Masked Singer where he performed "When You're Smiling" by Frank Sinatra as The Gnome.

Fox News Digital reported the video of Van Dyke discussing the accident.