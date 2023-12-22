Julie Andrews Admits It Was 'Daunting' to Meet 'Mary Poppins' Costar Dick Van Dyke, But He 'Could Not Have Been Kinder'

Andrews added that she felt "lucky" to have Van Dyke as her costar for her "first venture in Hollywood."

The CBS special also featured comments from the birthday boy himself, who turned 98 on December 13.

He confirmed the British star's words about the fun he had while shooting the flick, explaining of his acting chops, "If I'm not enjoying myself, I’m really bad."

"It’s such a blessing to find a way of making a living that you love, that you’d do for nothing," he shared. "I feel so sorry for people who hate their jobs. I look forward to going to work every morning."