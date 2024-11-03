12 of the Oldest Celebrities Who Are Still Working Today: From Clint Eastwood to Dick Van Dyke and More

Mama's Family and Annie actress Carol Burnett, 91, remains active as she extends her more than seven decades of experience in the acting industry.

Most recently, she joined Apple TV+'s Palm Royale as the aunt of Kristen Wiig's character.

Asked if the comedy would be her last on-screen job before her retirement, Burnett told Variety, "Probably."

She quickly added, "Unless there's a cameo or something fun!"