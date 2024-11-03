12 of the Oldest Celebrities Who Are Still Working Today: From Clint Eastwood to Dick Van Dyke and More
Carol Burnett
Mama's Family and Annie actress Carol Burnett, 91, remains active as she extends her more than seven decades of experience in the acting industry.
Most recently, she joined Apple TV+'s Palm Royale as the aunt of Kristen Wiig's character.
Asked if the comedy would be her last on-screen job before her retirement, Burnett told Variety, "Probably."
She quickly added, "Unless there's a cameo or something fun!"
Clint Eastwood
At 94, Clint Eastwood has constantly received praise from celebrities for his timeless and unmatched work ethic despite his age.
"Working with Clint is every actor's dream," said J.K. Simmons, while Kiefer Sutherland chimed in, "He's an actor's director. He has a real understanding of not only the craft but also the people."
The Hollywood legend, famous for his work in Gran Torino and American Sniper, was recently spotted working on Juror No. 2, which could reportedly be his final film.
Dick Van Dyke
During an outing in Malibu in September, Dick Van Dyke joked about his age as he revealed he "hopes to make it" to his 99th birthday.
"I feel old," said the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star, who sparked concerns after canceling his appearance at a fan event in Utah. He also skipped the 2024 Emmy Awards, where he was supposed to attend as a presenter.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, 86, still actively attends red carpet events while supporting important causes.
On October 30, she appeared at the Los Angeles screening of Netflix's Maria amid her cancer battle. She also stole the spotlight at the 2024 TIME Earth Awards with her granddaughter, Viva Vadim.
In 2025, Fonda will receive the 60th SAG Life Achievement Award during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Reacting to the news, she said, "I have been working in this industry for almost the entirety of my life and there's no honor like the one bestowed on you by your peers. SAG-AFTRA works tirelessly to protect the working actor and to ensure that union members are being treated equitably in all areas, and I am proud to be a member as we continue to work to protect generations of performers to come."
Judi Dench
British actress Judi Dench famously played M in eight James Bond films, with the 2015 installment, Spectre, marking her last appearance in the franchise.
Although her latest screen role was in Spirited in 2022, she has still appeared at different events.
However, Dench seemingly hinted she'd retire when a reporter asked about her future roles in May.
"No, no, I can't even see!" said the 89-year-old while at the Chelsea flower show, referring to her worsening eyesight.
Julie Andrews
With the confirmation of The Princess Diaries 3, fans started asking whether Julie Andrews, now 89, would reprise her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi.
"It's quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I'm not sure, but sometimes it's best to leave a good thing alone," Andrews told Today, adding, "I'd be very happy if we did do another one."
The Sound of Music actress appeared in the 2023 NBC primetime special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love and the CBS special Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic. Andrews also voices Lady Whistledown on Bridgerton.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin, 85, has unceasingly dismissed retirement rumors over the years.
"My comedy is a part of my life," she told AARP The Magazine in 2015. "I'll never say, ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, this is my last performance,' maybe my last for the day, sure, but not my last ‘last.'"
She put the buzz to rest when she starred in the 2023 sports comedy film 80 for Brady.
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman assured his fans he has no plans to stop acting in the industry.
The 87-year-old multi-awarded actor, set to return in Now You See Me 3 as Thaddeus Bradley, clarified, "Well, if I can go pedal to the metal that's what I'll keep doing."
Rita Moreno
"What does that mean? I have no idea what that mean. Retiring? Not performing? As long as I can make people laugh or make them cry as a performer, h--- no, I'm not leaving," Rita Moreno told Variety when asked if she ever thought about stopping her work. "But not only that, I love what I do. And I love actors. I love artists. When I meet someone I admire, I get that stupid look on my face of worship. It's genuine."
The West Side Story actress, 92, received the Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala in October. Among her latest works are 80 for Brady and Fast X, the tenth installment in the successful Fast & Furious franchise.
In June, SignatureUK released a trailer for Moreno's film, The Prank, which was previously shown at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival and the 2023 Santa Barbara Film Festival.
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall, 93, has several hit films under his belt, from To Kill a Mockingbird to The Judge and more. He worked on the Netflix films The Pale Blue Eye and Hustle in 2022 and has since focused on small parts over the past few years.
Reflecting on his thoughts about retirement, Duvall said, "There always comes a day where you say, ‘That's it, no more.' I haven't quite come to that, but almost."
Shirley MacLaine
"I don't want to quit acting," Shirley MacLaine, 90, told People in 2019.
Nearly three years after the interview, she returned to the TV screen in the hit series Only Murders in the Building. The Oscar-winning actress recently released her new book, The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories From This Marvelous Lifetime.
"One day, I was looking at my wall of pictures and just taking everything into consideration specifically, and I thought I should write about this — and that's what happened," MacLaine said of her memoir in her interview with People.
William Shatner
William Shatner is enjoying his life and career even now that he is in his 90s.
The Star Trek actor made history as the oldest living person to travel into space when he boarded the Blue Origin space shuttle at 90 years old in 2021. He soon wrote and published his memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, detailing the experience.
"I love the mystery of the universe," Shatner said in his book. "I love all the questions that have come to us over thousands of years of exploration and hypotheses. Stars exploding years ago, their light traveling to us years later; black holes absorbing energy; satellites showing us entire galaxies in areas thought to be devoid of matter entirely … all of that has thrilled me for years."
The 93-year-old also opened up about feeling sad about the Earth's destruction, saying he "saw a cold, dark, black emptiness."
In May, Shatner hyped fans when he told the Canadian Press he might be interested in playing Captain Kirk's role again in a new Star Trek project.
He explained, "It's almost impossible. But if was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it."