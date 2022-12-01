Nicole Scherzinger Gushes Over Her 'Masked Singer' Cast: 'We're All So Close'
Though Nicole Scherzinger has been on The Masked Singer for a long time, she loves coming to work every day.
"It's like a real lockdown on set because we don't see anybody, and we definitely don't interact with the cast!" the 44-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her Hot Tools partnership. "We never see them! I feel like it's just me, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nick Cannon. We're such a close family. We've been doing this for eight seasons. We love each other, and it's great to go to work with people you love — I sit with Ken and he cracks me up! There's always new costumes, contestants, surprises. They always keep us guessing on that show."
"I love that they are changing it up every year," the singer continues of the singing competition, which airs on Fox. "This year it's crazy because we have two unmaskings each episode, so that's really exciting for viewers. They don't have to wait as long for the reveal. We've also had theme nights, so I get to change up my hair a lot, which is very fun and different. I also get to sing this season. It's my first love to be on stage."
Despite being a judge for many years, the brunette beauty is constantly shocked when celebrities unmask themselves on stage. "I love when we don't know. We're always like, 'How did not know?'"
The "Your Love" songstress is still in awe of the A-listers who decided to participate in the show, including Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight, etc. I also get to see my friends up there too like Busta Rhymes and Little Wayne. He was our first winner and we were all floored. We had no idea!" she expresses. "Also one of my closest friends Todrick Hall was amazing — and Wayne Brady!"
Since the Hawaii native typically gets dressed up for The Masked Singer, it made sense that she would want to partner with Hot Tools to talk about their amazing products, including Hot Tools Black Gold QuietAir Power Dryer and the Hot Tools Pro Signature SteamStyler.
"I'm super stoked about the greatest hair dryer ever because it's 30 percent quieter and delivers fast, powerful drying, smooth styling and precise airflow for beautiful blowouts, smooth, straight hair and voluminous waves. I am always commuting, so I love having the quiet blowdryer because I am able to talk to producers, fellow panelists, my team, etc. while I am multitasking," she says.
In order to achieve her Masked Singer finale look, the Pussycat Dolls alum shares, "I wanted to feel like Christmas. I wanted bouncy curls, so I used the dryer to get that volume."