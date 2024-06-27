OK Magazine
'He's Disturbed': Dick Van Dyke, 98, Slams Donald Trump, 78, Ahead of 2024 Election

By:

Jun. 27 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Dick Van Dyke didn't hold back when talking about Donald Trump, who is running for president again in the 2024 election.

“I met him at a party out here in Malibu, before he was in politics,” the 98-year-old actor, who previously supported Bernie Sanders in the past, said on a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter's "Award Chatter" podcast. "He was in a Hawaiian shirt, open, big belly, all nice and tan. Couple of gold chains hanging around his neck, and a blonde on his arm. I’ll be charitable and say she was 20. And he looked down on me like, ‘Who are you?'”

Van Dyke added he's "never" seen Trump laugh, adding that "he is disturbed."

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Van Dyke revealed he is all for President Joe Biden to be in office again — and he's not sweating that he's in his eighties.

“I’m going to support [Joe] Biden,” he stated.

Dick Van Dyke slammed Donald Trump.

“I’ve got all my marbles, and I’m old enough to be his father,” he replied when asked about his age. “I’m actually old enough in years to be his father. So I’m not worried about it.”

The only thing the Mary Poppins alum might be nervous about is that he has "difficulty debating."

The star called Donald Trump 'disturbed.'

But when Van Dyke interacted with Biden, 81, in the past, they hit it off.

“I met Joe Biden,” Van Dyke recalled. “And I said, ‘I used to be as tall as you are.’ He said, ‘I used to have hair like you.’ I liked him right away.”

Dick Van Dyke said he isn't nervous about Joe Biden being in his eighties.

As OK! previously reported, Van Dyke shared how he stays healthy in his ninth decade of life.

"I recommend it to everybody. That's my secret weapon," he told Entertainment Tonight of doing three gym sessions a week. "I think I'm the last of my generation, really. I'm 98. I have almost all my marbles. I can't remember what I had for breakfast."

The legendary star recently won a Daytime Emmy — something he's so grateful for.

"I don't believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television," he quipped onstage. "I'm the oldest nominee in history. I can't believe it. I I have been playing old men all my life. If I had known I would live this long I would have taken care of myself."

