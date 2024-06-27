'He's Disturbed': Dick Van Dyke, 98, Slams Donald Trump, 78, Ahead of 2024 Election

Dick Van Dyke didn't hold back when talking about Donald Trump, who is running for president again in the 2024 election.

“I met him at a party out here in Malibu, before he was in politics,” the 98-year-old actor, who previously supported Bernie Sanders in the past, said on a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter's "Award Chatter" podcast. "He was in a Hawaiian shirt, open, big belly, all nice and tan. Couple of gold chains hanging around his neck, and a blonde on his arm. I’ll be charitable and say she was 20. And he looked down on me like, ‘Who are you?'”

Van Dyke added he's "never" seen Trump laugh, adding that "he is disturbed."