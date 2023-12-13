OK Magazine
'Nobody Should Be 98': Dick Van Dyke Jokes About His Age While Hitting the Gym 1 Day Before His Birthday

dick van dyke jokes age gym before birthday
Source: @official_dick_van_dyke/instagram
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Dick Van Dyke hasn't lost his great sense of humor!

One day before he turned 98, the actor and his wife, Arlene Silvers, were seen heading to a gym in Los Angeles.

dick van dyke jokes age gym before birthday
Source: mega

Dick Van Dyke turned 98 on Wednesday, December 13.

When a photographer brought up the fact that he had a birthday on Wednesday, December 13, he replied, "Tomorrow, that’s right. My God, nobody should be 98 years old."

Aside from being in good spirits, Van Dyke is also in great shape for his age — something he has his spouse to thank for.

"I hate going to the gym. She makes me go to the gym," he quipped of exercising.

dick van dyke jokes age gym before birthday
Source: mega

The actor and Arlene Silver married in 2012.

The movie icon recently dished about their romance, admitting they met by randomly crossing paths at the SAG Awards one year.

"I just went up and said, ‘Hi, I'm Dick.’ I don't know how I got the courage," he recalled of talking to the makeup artist. "Anyway, we ended up married. She sings like an angel. She dances, and we do a whole act together. We do duets and things. She's the best partner I ever ran into. What a pleasure it is."

dick van dyke jokes age gym before birthday
Source: mega

The movie star still hits the gym despite his age.

He also gushed over the way his wife is always doing on him.

"My wife brings me a cup of coffee in the morning. I get it in bed," the father-of-four spilled. "I get treated like a king around here."

While growing older appears to come with perks, there are also some negative aspects to it, as Van Dyke noted he's witnessed many of his friends pass away.

"I had a bunch of friends there to say nice things, but Mary Tyler Moore, Morey [Amsterdam] and Rosie [Rose Marie], Carl Reiner, Norman Lear, all the people that I always loved and associated with are gone, so I'm having to make new friends," he explained.

"I'm happy to say people come to me," he said of meeting people. "I don't have to go out looking."

dick van dyke jokes age gym before birthday
Source: mega

The star recently had a guest role on 'Days of Our Lives.'

The star had a scare earlier this year when he got into a car accident while driving in the rain in Malibu, Calif.

"The airbags did not deploy, so I just did a face plant right in the steering wheel," he said at the time, noting he got "two stitches" on his lower lip. While he felt "sore all over," Van Dyke didn't sustain any major injuries and turned down an offer to go to the hospital.

Page Six reported on Van Dyke's outing to the gym, while the star spoke to People about his personal life.

