Did A$AP Rocky Just Reveal the Gender of His Third Child With Rihanna? See the Rapper's Clever Hint
A$AP Rocky may have just accidentally spilled the s-- of his third child with Rihanna.
The rapper, 36, hinted he and the singer, 37, may be having a baby girl at the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on Saturday, June 28.
Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier asked, "Is that the girl you've been waiting for?" to which Rocky replied, "It is, man, it is."
The musician then held up a Smurfette doll, the character his wife plays in the animated film.
"Right here, you know what I'm saying? Right here," he asserted.
Rocky went on to reveal how he has plans to grow his family even more.
"We're going to be like the Wayans family, you know?" he teased, referring to the showbusiness family with 10 kids. "I mean, love is beautiful, and it's just spreading it."
Rocky and Rihanna currently share two sons together, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.
Rihanna's 'Smurfs' Premiere Outfit Details
The "Umbrella" singer exhibited her baby bump at the Smurfs premiere in a custom bright blue Chanel gown, featuring a sheer silk chiffon top and skirt with sequins, crystals and feathers. According to the brand, the look took 840 hours to make and was inspired by their haute couture spring 2003 collection.
The rapper donned a striped purple button-down and brown and blue tie as he took the carpet alongside his wife.
Rihanna Debuts Her Pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala
Rihanna announced her pregnancy on May 5 at the Met Gala when she bared her pregnant belly on the famous steps. The mom-of-two sported a deconstructed suit dress and oversized black hat by Marc Jacobs to pay tribute to the year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Her beau, who served as co-chair of the event, designed his own AWGE ensemble, inspired by Harlem.
"It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know," he told a reporter on the red carpet about the pregnancy announcement.
In her own interview, Rihanna confirmed she "brought the kid," although several fans thought she said "kids."
"Did she say kids as in plural?" one Instagram user commented on a video of the viral moment, while another speculated that she's "having twin girls."
"Twins," a third fan wrote. "I caught that."