Did A$AP Rocky Just Reveal the Gender of His Third Child With Rihanna? See the Rapper's Clever Hint

A$AP Rocky subtly alluded to the gender of his next child with Rihanna.

The rapper, 36, hinted he and the singer, 37, may be having a baby girl at the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on Saturday, June 28.

A$AP Rocky may have just accidentally spilled the s-- of his third child with Rihanna .

Rihanna walked the red carpet with A$AP Rocky at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier asked, "Is that the girl you've been waiting for?" to which Rocky replied, "It is, man, it is."

The musician then held up a Smurfette doll, the character his wife plays in the animated film.

"Right here, you know what I'm saying? Right here," he asserted.

Rocky went on to reveal how he has plans to grow his family even more.

"We're going to be like the Wayans family, you know?" he teased, referring to the showbusiness family with 10 kids. "I mean, love is beautiful, and it's just spreading it."

Rocky and Rihanna currently share two sons together, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.