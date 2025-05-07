'She's Having 2 Girls!': Rihanna Fans Are Convinced Singer Is Pregnant With Twins After She Drops Subtle Hint

“Did she say kids as in plural?” one Instagram user commented on Access Hollywood’s video of her interview.

“Twins,” another fan wrote. “I caught that.”

Another Instagram user wrote they “heard” her say “kids” after “watching it a few times,” while another person insisted she’s “having twin girls.”

Not everyone agreed, though, as some users were steadfast that she said “kid” and not “kids.”

While Rihanna hasn't shared the gender of her third child, the Fenty Beauty mogul admitted she loved being surrounded by her men after welcoming her second son.

"They're the best. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom," she gushed in 2023. "I love this. I love it."