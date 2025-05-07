'She's Having 2 Girls!': Rihanna Fans Are Convinced Singer Is Pregnant With Twins After She Drops Subtle Hint
Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, and now fans are convinced she might be having twins.
When a reporter asked her on the blue carpet if she had brought her “umbrella, ella, ella, eh,” referencing one of her most famous songs, she replied, “[A$AP] Rocky brought that.”
“I brought the kid,” she added.
While this doesn’t directly mention anything about twins, many were convinced she said “kids” and thus jumped to the conclusion she was pregnant with more than one baby.
“Did she say kids as in plural?” one Instagram user commented on Access Hollywood’s video of her interview.
“Twins,” another fan wrote. “I caught that.”
Another Instagram user wrote they “heard” her say “kids” after “watching it a few times,” while another person insisted she’s “having twin girls.”
Not everyone agreed, though, as some users were steadfast that she said “kid” and not “kids.”
While Rihanna hasn't shared the gender of her third child, the Fenty Beauty mogul admitted she loved being surrounded by her men after welcoming her second son.
"They're the best. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom," she gushed in 2023. "I love this. I love it."
The “Desperado” songstress shared RZA "struggled in the beginning" with a baby in the house, but he quickly adapted.
"He loves his little brother. Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands," she gushed. "It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."
As OK! reported, singer Shakira was nervous she accidentally confirmed Rihanna’s third pregnancy before she had a chance to do so herself during an interview at the Met Gala.
Since pictures of the “We Found Love” singer’s bump had come out prior to the Met Gala beginning, Shakira assumed Rihanna’s pregnancy had been confirmed.
Speaking to NBC News, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer said she was “most excited” to hang out with the fashionista at the event.
“I want to see Rihanna!” she excitedly shared. “I want to see her so bad. And I just heard the news too.”
When the reporter was unsure what Shakira was referring to, she blurted out, “She’s pregnant!” She quickly realized she had spoken out before Rihanna had the chance to and looked horrified.
“Am I not supposed to say that?” she added, before giggling and walking away from the interview.