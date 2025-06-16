BABIES Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Eye Baby No. 3 in Paradise: Will She Deliver in Barbados? Source: MEGA Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be planning baby No. 3, with rumors she could give birth in Barbados.

Rihanna is thrilled about welcoming her third child with A$AP Rocky, and a source told a a news outlet that the Fenty founder is seriously considering giving birth in her homeland of Barbados.

Source: MEGA Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to thrive as a couple.

"Rihanna is happiest at home in Barbados surrounded by her family," the source revealed. "She loves the idea of taking the kids over there and just parking herself for a few months before her due date so she can totally unwind and relish the last stage of her pregnancy."

At 37, Rihanna fully embraced motherhood after announcing her first pregnancy in 2022. The superstar is now expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, just three years after their first son, RZA, arrived in May 2022, followed by their second son, Riot, in August 2023.

The insider emphasized that "having so much help with the kids and new baby right after" is a "big draw" for Rihanna as she considers delivering in her home country.

Source: @badgalriri/INSTAGRAM Rihanna fully embraces motherhood.

"She's got two high-energy boys to take care of; sure she has nannies, she's not doing it all alone, but she's still got to be very hands-on," the source explained. "Having her family step in to help while she focuses on her newborn would be fantastic."

However, the insider mentioned that Rihanna "had a great experience" delivering her first two children in Los Angeles and "hasn't ruled that out."

"If she ends up going that direction, then she will likely take a long holiday to Barbados and fly back at the last possible moment to L.A.," the insider added. "And, she'll make sure a bunch of her family comes to L.A. to help out after the baby is born. One way or the other, she will be surrounded and supported by her family."

Source: MEGA Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with baby No. 3 on May 5, coinciding with the Met Gala. Before showcasing her baby bump on the red carpet in a structured menswear-inspired outfit, the "Unfaithful" singer was seen wearing gray casual wear that hinted at her growing belly.

Source: @badgalriri/INSTAGRAM A$AP Rocky told reporters that he has embraced becoming a father.

"It feels amazing, you know," A$AP told reporters as he embraced becoming a father for the third time ahead of Rihanna's Met Gala appearance. "It's time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I'm glad everybody's happy for us, 'cause we definitely happy, you know."

Although the singer has been hesitant to specify how many children she wants, when asked during an August 2024 interview with Interview magazine, Rihanna expressed, "As many as God wants me to have."