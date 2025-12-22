or
BREAKING NEWS
Did Bill Clinton Cover Up Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes? FBI Ignored Financier's Child Sexual Abuse Allegation When Former POTUS Was in Office

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Bill Cliinton
Source: mega

Bill Clinton was president when a woman named Maria Farmer filed a report to accuse Jeffrey Epstein of stealing photos of her younger sisters.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Bill Clinton is under fire as more documents and photos in the Jeffrey Epstein files release to the public.

As OK! reported, the docs revealed that in 1996, Maria Farmer accused the late financier of stealing and selling photos of her underage sisters.

Source: house oversight committee/doj

Bill Clinton was seen in several photos with Jeffrey Epstein.

At the time, she explained she was "a professional artist and took pictures of her sisters 12 and 16 yrs for her own [personal] Art Work."

"Epstein Stole the photos and Negatives and is believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers," the complaint added, noting he also wanted "pictures of young girls at swimming pools."

Epstein threatened to burn her house down if she reported him — though she did anyway. However, the FBI allegedly never opened an investigation. Her complaint was made while Clinton was president, prompting people to wonder if he could have helped cover up the situation for his former pal.

Source: house oversight committee/doj

In 1996, Epstein allegedly threatened to burn down Maria Farmer's house if she told the authorities he stole images of her younger sisters.

When the files were released on Friday, December 19, Farmer said she was "shedding tears of joy for myself but also tears of sorrow for all of the other victims that the FBI failed."

"What’s new today is finally getting the FBI report of Maria Farmer from 1996 — this is triumph and tragedy for Maria and so many survivors. Maria Farmer reported Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes in 1996. Had the government done their job, and properly investigated Maria’s report, over 1000 victims could have been spared and 30 years of trauma avoided," her lawyer added in a public statement. "After several years of asking for her records, the [government] finally released at least some of them today."

Source: house oversight committee/doj

Clinton was the president when the FBI seemingly failed to investigate Epstein.

Epstein didn't face any repercussions related to child sexual abuse until 2005, later serving a year in prison on charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. In 2019, he committed suicide awaiting his s-- trafficking charges.

Clinton had a documented friendship with Epstein but denied ever participating in any of his s-- crimes.

Source: house oversight committee/doj

Newly released photos from Epstein's estate showed Clinton swimming and relaxing in a hot tub.

When the plethora of photos from Epstein's estate were released and Clinton was seen in several, the former president's spokesperson, Angel Ureña, declared the investigation was "not about Bill Clinton."

"They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton," Ureña said. "There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships after that. We're in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that."

