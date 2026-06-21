Did Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Have Kids Together? Inside Their Family Life Following the Country Singer's Divorce Filing
June 21 2026, Updated 10:05 a.m. ET
Did Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Welcome Children Together?
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are bringing their nearly 10-year marriage to an end.
The estranged couple, who wed in Las Vegas in August 2016, frequently spoke about their hopes of having children and growing their family. However, despite years of efforts to conceive, they did not have any children together before the country singer filed for divorce in May.
In June 2024, Jelly and Bunnie confirmed they were exploring ways to expand their family through in vitro fertilization (IVF).
"My wife and I are talking about having a baby," the singer shared in an episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast. "It really made me realize at almost 40, I was like, that means I got to live to at least 60 — I got to see this kid into college. My plan was never to be 60; it was to be like 55...Now I'm like, well, I'd like to see my 60s, you know what I mean."
Bunnie shared a clip from the podcast alongside the text, "Papabear dropped a surprise on this pod today. We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our ivf journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open. w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard & we have only just begun."
In another post, Bunnie revealed they had been meeting with IVF doctors and "exploring all [their] options to add to [their] family."
She also added the text, "God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026 💫," in the caption.
Before the release of her book Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, she admitted to People her journey to become a mom had been challenging.
"I don't know if it's that I did or if I didn't choose it, but I think before we come here, we choose our life path, and we yearn for the pain that we go through," she shared. "And I genuinely think that having those abortions when I was younger [and] the journey that I'm going on now with IVF [is] God's putting me through this again, so that I can be a voice for those women who are going through this process."
Bunnie continued, "And there are women out there that are doing 10 to 15 egg retrievals. They are freaking warriors. My hat goes off to these women, and they're just such a cool community. So God is... Everything happens for a reason. It always comes around full circle."
Bunnie revealed in her memoir — which was published months before Jelly filed for divorce — she had experiences with abortion and two ectopic pregnancies.
Inside Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's 'Rough IVF' Journey
During her sit-down with People, Bunnie said her IVF journey with Jelly was "one of the hardest things" she had ever had to go through.
"It's been rough. It has not been easy, but I know that God has a plan and he's going to make it work. I really do. I have no doubt in my mind," she shared at the time.
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Jelly Roll Is a Father-of-Two
While Jelly and Bunnie did not have children together, the "Wild Ones" singer is a proud father to two children: daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah.
"With Bailee, I'm the full-time parent, I'm the judge, the jury and the executioner, when it comes to decisions with her," Jelly told Taste of Country in August 2023. "I try not to get in the way of what [Noah's mom] is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she's doing with him, that I want to just respect that boundary."
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Share Primary Custody of Bailee Ann
Jelly and Bunnie experienced parenthood before their split after being granted primary custody of Bailee when she was 8 years old.
"Raising Bailee has shown me that I can do this," the podcaster said of being a mother. "I might not be her birth mother, but that's my baby. She's about to go to college. She has a 4.0 grade point average. She's such a smart kid and it just gave me the confidence to know, like, 'Hey, maybe I can do this.'"
She also developed a close bond with Bailee, adding, "You also need a built-in best friend. We've kind of raised Bailee as an only child. It was hard getting her to go outside and play with friends and get off the computer screen… I've never gotten to experience motherhood from any standpoint, except for what I have with Bailee."
Bunnie further explained, "But from the baby stage, I've never got to experience that. Neither has my husband because he hasn't been with the women that he had babies with. So, he got to miss out on a lot of the baby moments."