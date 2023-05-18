More Than Friends? Andy Cohen Thinks He and Longtime Pal Anderson Cooper Would Have 'Good Threesomes'

OK Magazine
Andy Cohen knows if he and Anderson Cooper took things to the next level, it would be spicy!

During a Wednesday, May 17, appearance on Sherri with Sherri Shepherd, the Bravo boss revealed that although he and the CNN anchor are strictly platonic, the two would most likely have a ball in the bedroom if they ever became romantic.

“[A threesome] is what it would take, because we are truly just friends. We really are,” Cohen joked with the morning show host, adding that they would “have some good threesomes.”

The Watch What Happens Live host continued to gush over Cooper, noting how he loves his longtime pal “to death” and that he enjoys “being part of a duo" with him.

"And we just have so much fun. And I love him and I love making him giggle! It just makes me really happy," he added of Cooper, who he's been close with for over 20 years.

The journalist, who is a dad to 3-year-old son Wyatt and 1-year-old son Sebastian, recently interviewed Cohen — who has son Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 1 — for Cohen's new book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, and the two bonded over the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

“Has Wyatt moved to a toddler bed yet?” Cohen asked Cooper during a joint CBS Sunday Morning interview, to which he replied, "No. What is your obsession with toddler beds?"

“Well, uh-huh, call me when Wyatt moves to a toddler bed. It is hell," the reality mogul said before launching into a rant over the parenting woe. “Basically, what we're all doing... is keeping our children in a cage, which is the crib, okay? No, I mean, they can't get out. … But the toddler bed is a nightmare, because they now have free will. And they are coming to you at all hours. All of the rules? No more. The lines are blurred. And the power shifts. Young Benjamin holds the keys to the castle.”

