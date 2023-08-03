Robert Downey Jr., Ben Affleck, Keith Richards and More Celebrities Who Overcame Addiction

Adele almost lost her chance to become the superstar she is now because of alcohol addiction.

The Grammy-winning singer has been open about her battle with alcohol and how she became addicted to it in the past. Her struggles started when she worried about how she looked. She tried getting rid of those thoughts by drinking, but it soon became an uncontrollable habit.

In November 2021, the "Easy On Me" singer sat down during an interview with Oprah Winfrey and candidly spoke about her decision to quit drinking after divorcing her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

She also held an Instagram Live, where she disclosed that she gave up her drinking habits to protect her voice.