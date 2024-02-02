Michael Bublé Backtracks That He Microdosed on Shrooms During NHL All-Star Game Press Conference: 'It Was a Joke'
Who said anyone was on mushrooms? Michael Bublé retracted a shocking confession that he microdosed on the psychedelic drug during a press conference at NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto.
Though he later insisted it was a silly joke, Bublé had told reporters he'd taken a small amount of shrooms before stepping onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena for the all-star game's mock draft on Thursday, February 1.
"My buddy told me, this is just a microdose of mushrooms and he was LYING," the "Feeling Good" singer, who is a celebrity captain for the game, quipped before referencing a Will Ferrell movie. "So, I’ll be honest, I thought I was in Blades of Glory for most of the time that I was out there, until it sort of settled down and then I realized, 'Holy s---, I am in the NHL All-Star Game."
The apparently sarcastic statement came as Bublé, 48, attempted to answer a question about how his knowledge of fantasy hockey may have helped him make picks during the mock draft.
During the press conference, the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer was sitting alongside fellow captain Will Arnett — who didn't hesitate to troll Bublé for his absurd response.
"It just occurs to me that through all the incredible songs that you've done over the years and all the hearts of women that you've won over around the world, with all that talk about fantasy hockey, you lost them all in one sentence," the Arrested Development star, 53, joked. "It all just evaporated. Years of building it up, and it's just gone."
"The mushroom talk costed me all of my contacts, too," Bublé comedically confessed, prompting Arnett to ask the crowd of reporters if any of them had "the guts to follow up on the mushrooms."
Later Thursday evening, sports analyst Steve "Dangle" Glynn asked the "Everything" hitmaker if he was actually "on mushrooms while onstage."
"It was a joke," Bublé declared. "Of course I wasn't! I'm sitting here at dinner. I do have a problem with bread. When I get anxious, I can’t stop eating it. But no, not mushrooms."
Bublé and Arnett were chosen as celebrity captains alongside stars Justin Bieber and Tate McRae.
Ahead of the big game on Saturday, February 3, the "L O V E" hitmaker told People he was "thrilled to say yes to this opportunity," noting he and Arnett feel "like 12-year-olds getting to do this."
"This is like every kid’s dream... Are you kidding me? Every kid who loves the NHL," Bublé expressed. "Imagine you get to go and sit with the greatest players in the world. We get to be part of choosing the All-Star team that is going to be competing against each other? That’s crazy!"