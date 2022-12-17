Director Alek Keshishian Reveals Brittany Murphy & Selena Gomez Endured Similar Struggles: 'I Could Sense The Wheels Coming Off'

Director Alek Keshishian is reflecting on his experience working with both Selena Gomez and late actress Brittany Murphy, noting he witnessed them go through some of the same struggles.

In a new interview, he said Love and Other Disasters star Murphy was "an amazing light, but she had a lot of demons."

Though the filmmaker was having a ball making the 2006 flick, he admitted the set was also "troubled because I had a troubled actress in the lead."