Selena Gomez Reveals Her 'Past' & Mistakes' Are What Drive Her Into 'Depression'

“It was really freeing to have the information,” the star explained during a television appearance back in April.

“It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part,” she continued, adding that she was “probably been the happiest I’ve ever been,” a sentiment she appeared to reiterate in her new movie.

"I am happier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts," the Rare Beauty mogul shared in the documentary. "More than I have ever been."

Gomez’s recent comments surrounding her documentary first appeared in Vanity Fair.