Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Bullied Doting Mother' Queen Elizabeth Before She Died, Royal Author Claims

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The former Prince Andrew may have been Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but she didn't seem like his preferred parent. The ex-duke, 66, reportedly intimidated the late monarch in her latter years.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was often regarded as the Queen's favorite son.

According to royal author Andrew Lownie, the Royal Navy veteran allegedly "bullied his doting mother in her final years." The act would be "deeply troubling to many who followed the late Queen’s reign," Lownie wrote in his recent book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Lost His Royal Titles Last Year

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

"By the end of her life, what people don’t realize, is that she was completely gaga. He [Andrew] would go up there and he would bully her into doing things," Lownie penned. “For the last few years, [King] Charles actually was running the show, rather than the Queen," he continued. Charles, 77, yanked away Andrew's royal titles and peerages last year due to his links to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. On Febaruary 19, he was arrested by Windsor cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Allegedly Gave Jeffrey Epstein Confidential Travel Documents

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and ex-Prince Andrew emailed each other often.

Andrew allegedly sent Epstein private travel documents during the time when he served as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011. Elsewhere in his tell-all, Lownie wrote that Andrew "gave away confidential information to other countries. Also, there is insider trading there." "[Buckingham Palace] don't want Andrew turning up in court saying, 'Everyone knew about this, this is why I am being penalized,'" he went on.

The Queen Frequently Supported Her Favorite Son

Source: MEGA/DOJ Photos of the former Duke of York surfaced in the Epstein files.