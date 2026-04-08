Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Bullied Doting Mother' Queen Elizabeth Before She Died, Royal Author Claims
April 8 2026, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew may have been Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but she didn't seem like his preferred parent.
The ex-duke, 66, reportedly intimidated the late monarch in her latter years.
According to royal author Andrew Lownie, the Royal Navy veteran allegedly "bullied his doting mother in her final years."
The act would be "deeply troubling to many who followed the late Queen’s reign," Lownie wrote in his recent book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.
Ex-Prince Andrew Lost His Royal Titles Last Year
"By the end of her life, what people don’t realize, is that she was completely gaga. He [Andrew] would go up there and he would bully her into doing things," Lownie penned.
“For the last few years, [King] Charles actually was running the show, rather than the Queen," he continued.
Charles, 77, yanked away Andrew's royal titles and peerages last year due to his links to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. On Febaruary 19, he was arrested by Windsor cops on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
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- Ex-Prince Andrew Finds It 'Deeply Unfair' People Like King Charles Have 'Turned on Him' After Epstein-Related Arrest: 'He's Been Pampered'
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Ex-Prince Andrew Allegedly Gave Jeffrey Epstein Confidential Travel Documents
Andrew allegedly sent Epstein private travel documents during the time when he served as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.
Elsewhere in his tell-all, Lownie wrote that Andrew "gave away confidential information to other countries. Also, there is insider trading there."
"[Buckingham Palace] don't want Andrew turning up in court saying, 'Everyone knew about this, this is why I am being penalized,'" he went on.
The Queen Frequently Supported Her Favorite Son
Earlier this year, the DOJ released over 3 million files from Epstein's estate. Many emails between Andrew and the financier were unveiled, further tarnishing the ex-royal's reputation.
The queen reportedly backed her second son up when it came to his scandals involving Epstein, especially when a photo of the two men walking in Central Park surfaced in March 2011.
"The Queen's instinct was maternal first. She was not blind to the optics – she clearly believed the connection to Epstein was a serious lapse in judgment – but she was determined not to abandon her son publicly, and backed him to the hilt," source exclusively told OK! last month.
The insider continued: "From her perspective, the photographs were deeply embarrassing, yet she saw them as a crisis to manage rather than grounds to cast Andrew aside. She believed loyalty within the family had to be absolute, even when mistakes had been made."