EXCLUSIVE How Queen Elizabeth Backed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'to the Hilt' Amid Emergence of Two Shameful Epstein Photos Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth reportedly supported son ex-Prince Andrew 'to the hilt' after he was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. Aaron Tinney March 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth reportedly stood firm behind ex-Prince Andrew amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Newly disclosed U.S. government documents include a March 9, 2011, email from his adviser David Stern referencing the monarch's stance. Referring to Andrew as "PA," Stern wrote to Epstein: "He has full support of his mum, only dealing with you was 'unwise.'" The use of quotation marks suggests Stern was conveying the late Queen's own words. A source familiar with palace dynamics at the time said: "The Queen's instinct was maternal first. She was not blind to the optics – she clearly believed the connection to Epstein was a serious lapse in judgment – but she was determined not to abandon her son publicly, and backed him to the hilt."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

The insider continued: "From her perspective, the photographs were deeply embarrassing, yet she saw them as a crisis to manage rather than grounds to cast Andrew aside. She believed loyalty within the family had to be absolute, even when mistakes had been made." The documents show Stern updating Epstein on the internal mood, writing that scrutiny around Andrew's business dealings with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan had intensified, though he noted those trips were government-approved in a separate exchange, after Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, apologized on March 7, 2011, for accepting cash from Epstein. Stern told Epstein: "The dealings to you are now predominantly related to F.(erguson) and her financial trouble, always quoting her interview and her 'lack of judgement' and she will never deal with you again etc."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has to move out of Royal Lodge.

Epstein responded that Ferguson's comments were causing him "major problems" and were "very unfair." Stern replied: "Just to confirm: I will send BOTH (PA & F) that message. I will not send email but Messenger which is safer (device to device.)" A royal observer said: "The correspondence makes clear that the palace was acutely aware of the reputational fallout. The Queen may have described the relationship as unwise, but she did not withdraw her backing. In fact, she reinforced it." Even after Andrew's widely criticized 2019 Newsnight interview on his Epstein links, which led to his withdrawal from public duties, Elizabeth allowed him to retain the titles Duke of York and prince. It was King Charles III, 77, who later removed Andrew's honorary military roles.

