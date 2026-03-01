How Queen Elizabeth Backed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'to the Hilt' Amid Emergence of Two Shameful Epstein Photos
March 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Staunch Queen Elizabeth II stood firmly behind her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor even as damaging photographs linking him to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced in 2011 – offering what an aide has told OK! was as her "full support" while privately deeming his association with the convicted s-- offender "unwise."
Andrew, now 66, was thrust into controversy in February 2011 when two images were published – one showing him walking with Epstein in New York's Central Park after Epstein's conviction for s-- offenses, and another depicting him in London with his arm around one of the pedophile's s-- trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre, who later accused him of sexual assault – allegations he has consistently denied.
At the time, Andrew, then serving as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade and investment, faced mounting calls to step down.
Newly disclosed U.S. government documents include a March 9, 2011, email from his adviser David Stern referencing the monarch's stance.
Referring to Andrew as "PA," Stern wrote to Epstein: "He has full support of his mum, only dealing with you was 'unwise.'"
The use of quotation marks suggests Stern was conveying the late Queen's own words.
A source familiar with palace dynamics at the time said: "The Queen's instinct was maternal first. She was not blind to the optics – she clearly believed the connection to Epstein was a serious lapse in judgment – but she was determined not to abandon her son publicly, and backed him to the hilt."
The insider continued: "From her perspective, the photographs were deeply embarrassing, yet she saw them as a crisis to manage rather than grounds to cast Andrew aside. She believed loyalty within the family had to be absolute, even when mistakes had been made."
The documents show Stern updating Epstein on the internal mood, writing that scrutiny around Andrew's business dealings with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan had intensified, though he noted those trips were government-approved in a separate exchange, after Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, apologized on March 7, 2011, for accepting cash from Epstein.
Stern told Epstein: "The dealings to you are now predominantly related to F.(erguson) and her financial trouble, always quoting her interview and her 'lack of judgement' and she will never deal with you again etc."
- The Brutal Reason Prince William Is 'Overjoyed' King Charles Is on Stand by to Back Cops in Andrew Windsor Epstein Probe
- OK! Spells Out the Questions Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Still Needs to Answer Over His Jeffrey Epstein Friendship
- How Queen Elizabeth's Death Was 'Final Nail in Coffin' for Ex-Prince Andrew — 'When She Died, So Did His Protection'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Epstein responded that Ferguson's comments were causing him "major problems" and were "very unfair."
Stern replied: "Just to confirm: I will send BOTH (PA & F) that message. I will not send email but Messenger which is safer (device to device.)"
A royal observer said: "The correspondence makes clear that the palace was acutely aware of the reputational fallout. The Queen may have described the relationship as unwise, but she did not withdraw her backing. In fact, she reinforced it."
Even after Andrew's widely criticized 2019 Newsnight interview on his Epstein links, which led to his withdrawal from public duties, Elizabeth allowed him to retain the titles Duke of York and prince.
It was King Charles III, 77, who later removed Andrew's honorary military roles.
The late Queen also reportedly part-funded Andrew's settlement with Giuffre, said to be around $15 million.
In 2022, Elizabeth made a conspicuous show of support when Andrew accompanied her to a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey.
A source said: "That appearance was not accidental. It was a visual statement that, whatever the headlines, she was standing by him."
Andrew has now been released "under investigation" after being arrested for alleged misconduct in public office for apparently sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his time as Britain's trade envoy.
He has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.