Ex-Prince Andrew Facing Accusations He Was 'Linked' to at Least 3 More 'Epstein Victims'

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the disclosures are photographs said to have been taken at Epstein's $60 million New York mansion. Images show Andrew crouching over a woman as she lies splayed on the floor beneath him, with her face redacted in the new batch of Epstein Files. U.S. lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Epstein's victims, hit out: "The Metropolitan Police should reopen their investigation of Andrew. In addition, Andrew should volunteer to speak to Congress, even though he has denied that he has committed any crime. He should do this to help the survivors learn what he observed and what was going on at the crime scene. The crime scene was every residence of Jeffrey Epstein, and Andrew stayed with Epstein at a number of his homes."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was seen crouching over a woman as shown in fresh Epstein files.

One newly released Justice Department document records how, in 2020, an unnamed woman told a New York prosecutor Maxwell "tried to get her to have s-- with Prince Andrew." In a separate set of emails, Epstein arranged for Andrew to dine with a 26-year-old Russian woman in 2010, describing her as "clever" and "beautiful."

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein reportedly arranged for ex-Prince Andrew to dine with a Russian woman.

Another alleged victim claims to have had an "interaction" with both Epstein and Andrew at the New York mansion during Andrew's December 2010 visit to Manhattan – a trip he later said marked the end of his relationship with Epstein. It remains unclear whether that interaction involved sexual activity. One royal expert said: "The new Epstein Files are the strongest indicator yet Andrew must be investigated by the Met as there seems to be three more alleged Epstein victims linked to him." Previously disclosed emails also show Andrew arranging a private dinner with Epstein and three women at Buckingham Palace in September 2010, promising "lots of privacy."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew reportedly met Epstein victims in New York.