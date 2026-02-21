or
Ex-Prince Andrew Facing Accusations He Was 'Linked' to at Least 3 More 'Epstein Victims'

Photo of Ex-Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew is facing fresh allegations that he was linked to three more Epstein victims.

Feb. 21 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

OK! can reveal ex-Price Andrew is facing renewed calls for investigation after newly released U.S. court documents linked him to at least three additional alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, prompting fresh pressure on the Metropolitan Police to reopen its probe.

The former Duke of York, 65, stripped of his royal titles last year, has for more than a decade denied allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, after she was reportedly trafficked by Epstein. Giuffre's claims were repeatedly and strenuously rejected by Andrew.

Now, a tranche of some three million newly published files – including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images – on the Epstein case has cast further scrutiny on his association with the disgraced pedophile, who died in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide, and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, who is serving a 20-year sentence for helping him abuse underage girls.

Among the disclosures are photographs said to have been taken at Epstein's $60 million New York mansion. Images show Andrew crouching over a woman as she lies splayed on the floor beneath him, with her face redacted in the new batch of Epstein Files.

U.S. lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 27 of Epstein's victims, hit out: "The Metropolitan Police should reopen their investigation of Andrew. In addition, Andrew should volunteer to speak to Congress, even though he has denied that he has committed any crime. He should do this to help the survivors learn what he observed and what was going on at the crime scene. The crime scene was every residence of Jeffrey Epstein, and Andrew stayed with Epstein at a number of his homes."

One newly released Justice Department document records how, in 2020, an unnamed woman told a New York prosecutor Maxwell "tried to get her to have s-- with Prince Andrew."

In a separate set of emails, Epstein arranged for Andrew to dine with a 26-year-old Russian woman in 2010, describing her as "clever" and "beautiful."

Another alleged victim claims to have had an "interaction" with both Epstein and Andrew at the New York mansion during Andrew's December 2010 visit to Manhattan – a trip he later said marked the end of his relationship with Epstein. It remains unclear whether that interaction involved sexual activity.

One royal expert said: "The new Epstein Files are the strongest indicator yet Andrew must be investigated by the Met as there seems to be three more alleged Epstein victims linked to him."

Previously disclosed emails also show Andrew arranging a private dinner with Epstein and three women at Buckingham Palace in September 2010, promising "lots of privacy."

In November that year, he wrote he was "really looking forward" to seeing Epstein again, adding: "Some interesting things to discuss and plot... ."

Other documents reference a "confidential" investment briefing Andrew shared with Epstein regarding Helmand, Afghanistan and a 2021 U.S. embassy email raising concern his refusal to cooperate with American investigators could strain U.S.-U.K. relations.

On February 19, Andrew was taken into custody in the U.K. on suspicion of misconduct in public office after weeks of scrutiny over his ties to Epstein — whom Andrew allegedly forwarded confidential and sensitive information to while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.

He was released that same day.

