OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Crime
TRUE CRIME NEWS

Disgraced Mayor Misty Roberts Registers as a S-- Offender After Scandal Erupts 

photo of Misty Roberts.
Source: Louisiana Sex Offender Registry

Disgraced ex-Louisiana mayor and mom Misty Roberts registered as a s-- offender following her teen s-- felony conviction.

March 6 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Misty Roberts, the disgraced former mayor of DeRidder, La., has registered as a Tier 1 s-- offender following her March 3 conviction.

The 43-year-old mother was found guilty by a Beauregard Parish jury of two felony charges: carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The charges stemmed from a 2024 house party where she had sexual relations with a 16-year-old boy, who was her son's best friend.

image of The disgraced mayor is now a registered s-- offender.
Source: City of DeRidder, louisiana state police

The disgraced mayor is now a registered s-- offender.

Roberts is currently registered as a Tier 1 offender, which is considered the lowest risk level in the state's registry, typically applied to individuals convicted of less severe, non-violent, or "one-off" s------ offenses.

Her public registry record recently gained attention for listing multiple tattoos.

Documented in her s-- offender registry are six tattoos: a cross, the name "Duncan" (referring to her ex-husband, Duncan Clanton), a hummingbird, and the names "Dillon,” "Sutton" and “Sawyer.”

Social media posts from July 2024 show an individual named Misty Roberts receiving an Alice in Wonderland-themed "White Rabbit" tattoo on her leg. During her legal case, prosecutors also referenced a photograph of Roberts in a bikini that depicted her body art during the 2024 pool party, where the incidents leading to her arrest occurred.

image of Misty Roberts slept with her son's friend.
Source: FACEBOOK

Misty Roberts slept with her son's friend.

The jury reached its verdict in less than an hour following a weeklong trial.

The 16-year-old victim, a friend of Roberts' son, testified that despite being heavily intoxicated and vomiting, Roberts flirted with and then raped him.

A DoorDash driver testified to delivering Plan B (emergency contraception) to Roberts' home shortly after the party.

Roberts' own son, daughter and nephew testified to seeing her and the victim together in compromising situations.

MORE ON:
Crime

image of Misty Roberts resigned in August 2024.
Source: FACEBOOK

Misty Roberts resigned in August 2024.

Roberts served as the mayor of DeRidder starting in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022.

She resigned from her position in August 2024, just days before her initial arrest following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

Roberts maintains her innocence and has confirmed her intention to appeal the verdict.

image of Misty Roberts’ sentencing is scheduled for April 17.
Source: KLPC

Misty Roberts’ sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

Her attorney, Todd Clemons, stated that Roberts was "very, very disappointed" with the outcome, adding that "there’s no apology that I’m gonna give on her behalf" at this time, citing her continued claim of innocence.

Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson criticized the lack of remorse, calling it "unfortunate and disappointing that she still claims her innocence" following the trial's conclusion.

Roberts’ sentencing is scheduled for April 17. She faces a maximum of 17 years in prison.

