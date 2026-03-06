TRUE CRIME NEWS Disgraced Mayor Misty Roberts Registers as a S-- Offender After Scandal Erupts Source: Louisiana Sex Offender Registry Disgraced ex-Louisiana mayor and mom Misty Roberts registered as a s-- offender following her teen s-- felony conviction. Lesley Abravanel March 6 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Misty Roberts, the disgraced former mayor of DeRidder, La., has registered as a Tier 1 s-- offender following her March 3 conviction. The 43-year-old mother was found guilty by a Beauregard Parish jury of two felony charges: carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges stemmed from a 2024 house party where she had sexual relations with a 16-year-old boy, who was her son's best friend.

Source: City of DeRidder, louisiana state police The disgraced mayor is now a registered s-- offender.

Roberts is currently registered as a Tier 1 offender, which is considered the lowest risk level in the state's registry, typically applied to individuals convicted of less severe, non-violent, or "one-off" s------ offenses. Her public registry record recently gained attention for listing multiple tattoos. Documented in her s-- offender registry are six tattoos: a cross, the name "Duncan" (referring to her ex-husband, Duncan Clanton), a hummingbird, and the names "Dillon,” "Sutton" and “Sawyer.” Social media posts from July 2024 show an individual named Misty Roberts receiving an Alice in Wonderland-themed "White Rabbit" tattoo on her leg. During her legal case, prosecutors also referenced a photograph of Roberts in a bikini that depicted her body art during the 2024 pool party, where the incidents leading to her arrest occurred.

Source: FACEBOOK Misty Roberts slept with her son's friend.

The jury reached its verdict in less than an hour following a weeklong trial. The 16-year-old victim, a friend of Roberts' son, testified that despite being heavily intoxicated and vomiting, Roberts flirted with and then raped him. A DoorDash driver testified to delivering Plan B (emergency contraception) to Roberts' home shortly after the party. Roberts' own son, daughter and nephew testified to seeing her and the victim together in compromising situations.

Source: FACEBOOK Misty Roberts resigned in August 2024.

Roberts served as the mayor of DeRidder starting in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. She resigned from her position in August 2024, just days before her initial arrest following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. Roberts maintains her innocence and has confirmed her intention to appeal the verdict.

Source: KLPC Misty Roberts’ sentencing is scheduled for April 17.