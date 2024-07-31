Donald Trump Dubs ABC a 'Fake News Network' After Reporter Calls Him Out for Allegedly Racist Remarks: 'I Love the Black Population!'
Donald Trump went on a tirade after his history of controversial remarks about former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and other Black politicians was called into question.
While attending the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday, July 31, ABC News reporter Rachel Scott started things off by pointing out many felt it wasn't "appropriate" for him to be at the event at all.
"You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true," Scott said. "You have told four congresswomen of color, who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from."
"You have used words like animal and rabbit to describe Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions that they asked are, quote, ‘stupid and racist,’" she continued. "You’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you were asking black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that?”
Trump replied, "Well first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked the question so, in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don’t even say ‘Hello, how are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network. And I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit."
The controversial politician then claimed he loved and has "done so much" for the Black community, from boosting employment rates to "saving" historically Black colleges when they were low on funding.
"I was invited here and I was told my opponent, whether it was Biden or Kamala, I was told my opponent was going to be here. It turned out my opponent isn’t here," he continued. "You invited me under false pretense, and then you said you can’t do it with Zoom. Well, you know, where’s Zoom? She’s going to do it with Zoom and she’s not coming."
"And then you were a half an hour late, just so we understand, I have too much respect for you to be late," he added. "They couldn’t get their equipment working or something was wrong. I think it’s a very nasty question."
Continuing his rant, Trump insisted he's been the "best president for the black population since Abraham Lincoln."
When Scott countered by asking if that included President Lyndon B. Johnson who signed the Voting Rights Act, Trump didn't respond, instead, complaining yet again the reporter was late due to equipment issues.
"I think it’s a disgrace," the 78-year-old concluded.