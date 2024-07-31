Donald Trump Dubs ABC a 'Fake News Network' After Reporter Calls Him Out for Allegedly Racist Remarks: 'I Love the Black Population!'

"You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true," Scott said. "You have told four congresswomen of color, who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from."

"You have used words like animal and rabbit to describe Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser, saying the questions that they asked are, quote, ‘stupid and racist,’" she continued. "You’ve had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you were asking black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that?”