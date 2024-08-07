Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming 'Every Network Loves Me So Much Right Now' in Bizarre Interview: 'He's Insane'
Donald Trump was called out for claiming that "every network loves" him right now.
While chatting with Fox News on Wednesday, August 7, the ex-president, 78, insisted he wants to come face-to-face with Kamala Harris as she's now running for president in the 2024 election.
"I can tell you — every network loves me so much right now. I've never been so loved by CBS and by ABC Fake News — and by NBC! They're all in love with me, so I say yes, because it's up to me, also. The most important thing is we get to debate. I think debates are very important, and I think she will be exposed — just like Biden was that bad, and then he was exposed to it, and they tried to have a series of comebacks after that and they didn't work out too well. They viciously overthew him. They overthew him using every trick in the book. It was pretty amazing to watch," he rambled on in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Trump's comments were soon laughed at, as people couldn't take him seriously.
One person wrote, "How do these idiots sit there with a straight face when he says this s---. I swear they should win Academy Awards for this! Also, he’s insane," while another said, "If only Donald's parents had loved him, he wouldn't be so emotionally damaged that he has to resort to such embarrassingly needy proclamations."
A third person said, "I can assure you Trump, literally no one is in love with you outside of your cult and grifting crowd. Not even your own wife."
Elsewhere in the conversation, Trump said he will soon face off against Harris after he had backed out of a planned ABC News debate.
“I hear she’s sort of a nasty person, but not a good debater,” Trump said on Fox News’ Fox and Friends. “But we’ll see because we’ll be debating her I guess in the pretty near future.”
“It’s going to be announced fairly soon. But we’ll be debating her. I would like to see it on Fox, by the way,” the former president added. “I want to debate her. I think it’s important for the country that we debate. Now where it is, I’m all for Fox. I think Fox would do a really good job. But two people have to agree.”