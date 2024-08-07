Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming 'Every Network Loves Me So Much Right Now' in Bizarre Interview: 'He's Insane'

Trump's comments were soon laughed at, as people couldn't take him seriously.

One person wrote, "How do these idiots sit there with a straight face when he says this s---. I swear they should win Academy Awards for this! Also, he’s insane," while another said, "If only Donald's parents had loved him, he wouldn't be so emotionally damaged that he has to resort to such embarrassingly needy proclamations."

A third person said, "I can assure you Trump, literally no one is in love with you outside of your cult and grifting crowd. Not even your own wife."