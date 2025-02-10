Patricia Heaton Wants 'Everybody to Feel' the U.S. Is 'on the Right Track' Amid Donald Trump's Second Administration

The Middle actress, who is a celebrity ambassador for the Christian humanitarian group World Vision, explained she's traveled around the world and realized "it's a privilege to be living" in the United States of America.

"There's so much opportunity here," she added. "My husband's an immigrant from England, and that's a very, like, class society. And when he came over here, it was sort of like people told him, ‘You can do anything you want. And by the way, we want to help you achieve your dreams.'"