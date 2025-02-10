or
Politics

Patricia Heaton Wants 'Everybody to Feel' the U.S. Is 'on the Right Track' Amid Donald Trump's Second Administration

Split photos of Patricia Heaton and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Patricia Heaton wants others to feel the U.S. is 'on the right track.'

By:

Feb. 10 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Patricia Heaton is feeling positive about the future of the United States amid the changes President Donald Trump has been making since his inauguration.

"I want everybody to feel that America is on the right track, feel proud of America and grateful," she said in a recent interview.

patricia heaton wants everybody feel america right track donald trump
Source: MEGA

Patricia Heaton is an ambassador for World Vision.

The Middle actress, who is a celebrity ambassador for the Christian humanitarian group World Vision, explained she's traveled around the world and realized "it's a privilege to be living" in the United States of America.

"There's so much opportunity here," she added. "My husband's an immigrant from England, and that's a very, like, class society. And when he came over here, it was sort of like people told him, ‘You can do anything you want. And by the way, we want to help you achieve your dreams.'"

patricia heaton wants everybody feel america right track donald trump
Source: MEGA

Patricia Heaton said the American people want others to 'achieve their dreams.'

"And I think that's what's beautiful about the American people," she continued. "We want everybody who is here to feel like they can achieve their dreams."

Elsewhere in the sit-down, Heaton also spoke on the changes she hopes to see in the California government after the tragic Southern California wildfires that destroyed a number of properties.

Patricia Heaton

patricia heaton wants everybody feel america right track donald trump
Source: MEGA

Patricia Heaton said the California government needs to 'maintain the infrastructure' and 'keep people safe.'

"I just think you want to do the foundational work of your government, which is to maintain the infrastructure, number one. And keep people safe ... just focus on those two things," she said. "And when you get that done, then you can add on some bells and whistles."

gavin newsom mocked giving awkward smile dance interview la wildfires
Source: MEGA

The Los Angeles wildfires have burned down hundreds of homes and properties.

In a January interview, she also criticized the L.A. county area for not being fully prepared for the emergency that left many injured or without homes, schools or workplaces. As of January 22, at least 29 people had been confirmed to have died in the various fires.

"I know some of the officials were saying, ‘Well, the system was overwhelmed.’ Well, in case of a huge fire, of course it's going to be overwhelmed," she shared at the time. "You should know that and have been prepared for that. So, I think there's a lot of money spent in L.A. and we can't figure out where it's going."

Heaton spoke with Fox News Digital about the political climate and her hopes for the future.

