27 New TV Shows and Movies Announced at Disney's D23 Expo: 'Frozen 3,' 'Snow White' and More

'Agatha All Along’

Walt Disney Studios held the 2024 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., hyping fans with what the company has to offer over the next few months. During the event, the company unveiled the official trailer for Agatha All Along and presented its lead star, Kathryn Hahn, who performed "The Ballad of Witches' Road" alongside other cast members, including Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Sasheer Zamata. The series, which premieres on Disney+ on September 18, follows the events that happened on WandaVision.

'Andor’ Season 2

D23 did not confirm Andor Season 2's release date, but Diego Luna revealed how the 12-episode series will share the story of his character, Cassian Andor, after becoming the leader in the Resistance. Fans also got a first look at the two Rogue One characters returning to the series.

'Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige joined Anthony Mackie onstage as they shared footage from the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. The film, which will be released on February 14, 2025, will see Mackie's return "as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

'Daredevil: Born Again’

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans rejoiced when the company confirmed the release of Daredevil: Born Again 10 years after its series premiered in 2015. Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum told People at D23, "Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ‘97, because it’s reviving something that the fans love, but it is taking it in a new direction. These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed." Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise their roles in Daredevil: Born Again, which will arrive on Disney+ in March 2025.

'Ironheart’

D23 unveiled footage of Ironheart as executive producer Ryan Coogler appeared onstage alongside cast members Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2

Amid production, Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 gave a first look at its next installment, based on the events in Rick Riordan's book Sea of Monsters, at the D23. "I think we’re just to the point of getting over how tall everyone has gotten," said executive producer Craig Silverstein.

'The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Baby Yoda and Pedro Pascal's character will resume their adventure in the upcoming film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. Scheduled for release on May 22, 2026, the Jon Favreau-directed flick will also feature Mando's Razor Crest ship and Zeb Orrelios again.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Following the success of the predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron will return for the next film in the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash. D23 did not share details about the sequel, but its set to release on December 19, 2025.

'Dream Productions'

Inside Out spinoff Dream Productions will share more of what's going on inside main character Riley's head. Fans can expect to see it on Disney+ in 2025. Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer, told Entertainment Weekly, "In the first film, remember we go to Dream Productions to see how Riley’s dreams are made? It semi-explains why they’re so weird. We’ve continued the exploration of the power of dreams and how they affect us in our waking life, as well. So it’s pretty cool."

'Elio'

Set for release on June 13, 2025, Elio explores the journey of a young boy who is relocated to another planet, where he accidentally becomes Earth's ambassador. D23 revealed the cast of the animated film, which includes Zoe Saldaña, America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab, Jameela Jamil and Brad Garrett.

'Freakier Friday'

Freaky Friday 2, a sequel to the 2003 film, received the official title Freakier Friday at D23. The upcoming movie, which stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee-Curtis, will be released in 2025.

'Frozen 3'

Anna and Elsa will hit the big screens in 2027 when they return for Frozen 3. "Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too," Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said months before D23. "But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. (Director) Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories."

'Hoppers'

Pixar's new original film Hoppers will release in 2026 and feature Piper Curda, Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan.

'Incredibles 3'

D23 officially announced the return of the Incredibles franchise with its third film. No other details were shared at the event, but news outlets confirmed the original cast members were tapped to voice their characters again.

'Lilo & Stitch'

Disney tapped Dean Fleischer to direct the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, more than two decades after the first animated movie came out.

'Moana 2'

On November 27, Moana 2 will follow Moana's dangerous oceanic adventure again after her successful journey with Maui in the first film. Disney unveiled the trailer for the movie during D23.

'Monster Jam'

Walt Disney Studios and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teamed up to bring monster trucks to life in the Monster Jam movie. D23 did not reveal the target release date.

'Mufasa: The Lion King'

D23 offered a new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King before its release on December 20. In the new film, Mufasa can be seen growing closer to Scar until they grow apart and become enemies.

'Snow White'

The Snow White live-action film will finally hit theaters on March 21, 2025. Rachel Zegler stars as the titular character alongside Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap and Ansu Kabia, among others.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

The Star Wars universe will expand in the upcoming TV series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which will premiere on Disney+ on December 3.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

At D23, guests got a glimpse of the new flick The Fantastic Four: First Steps amid production in the United Kingdom. The film stars Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Backrach and Joseph Quinn.

'Toy Story 5'

D23 confirmed the fifth installment in the Toy Story franchise at the expo. Writer and director Andrew Stanton told the attendees, "Let’s be real, toys have some serious competition these days with phones, tablets and technology everywhere. This time around, it’s toy meets tech."

'Tron: Ares'

The Tron franchise will present its third film, Tron: Ares, on October 10, 2025. Jeff Bridges stars in the flick alongside Evan Peters, Jared Leto and Greta Lee.

'Win or Lose'

According to Disney, Pixar's first-ever original TV series, Win or Lose, "follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character." It will be released on Disney+ on December 6.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez and David Henrie teamed up for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — years after Wizards of Waverly Place aired. According to the synopsis, the series will be about "a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo, has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World." The original series revolves around a teenage wizard named Alex Russo who undergoes training with her siblings, Justin and Max.

'Zootopia 2'

Zootopia 2 follows the detective duo Judy and Nick's journey as they try to crack the case involving a mysterious reptile in Zootopia. It will be released in November 2025.

'The Greatest Showman' Stage Musical

Disney also released updates regarding the stage musical adaptation of The Greatest Showman. According to the company, the project will feature Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's songs, and the cast and release date will be announced at a later date.