ENTERTAINMENT Disney President Says Future of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Is 'Very Challenging' as Contract Nears End Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE,MEGA Disney executive Dana Walden addressed the challenges facing late-night television as Jimmy Kimmel's contract approaches its May 2027 expiration. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 2 2026, Updated 1:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

The future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! remains unclear as Disney’s President and Chief Creative Officer Dana Walden describes the late-night landscape as very challenging, while the host's contract approaches its end in May 2027. Although ABC representatives have dismissed rumors of imminent cancellation as speculative, evolving broadcast audiences and digital monetization gaps continue to complicate ongoing partnership discussions. Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime summit, Walden addressed the show's future and the format's shifting economics.

Article continues below advertisement

Dana Walden Praises Kimmel’s Performance

Source: MEGA Dana Walden praised Jimmy Kimmel's work while noting the financial challenges of monetizing the show's growing digital audience.

Walden stated that host Jimmy Kimmel is "doing a phenomenal job" and noted that his broadcast ratings are technically up. However, she explained that this increase is relative to an overall shrinking broadcast late-night audience. Although she acknowledged that the show's official YouTube clips draw millions of views, she noted that digital consumption "is not a lucrative opportunity" for a premium talk show compared to conventional broadcast advertising models. Walden emphasized that Disney is actively trying to "make sense of the business while also honoring a deep partnership" spanning more than two decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel’s Renewal Remains Unresolved

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's contract is set to expire in May 2027 as Disney weighs the show's future amid shifting late-night viewing habits.

When asked directly whether Kimmel would still be hosting a year from now, Walden deflected from making any official renewal announcements, leaving the show's long-term future officially unresolved. Kimmel holds the title of the longest-tenured active late-night television host in the United States. With over 23 seasons under his belt, his single-show longevity is second only to the late-night icon Johnny Carson. Jimmy Kimmel Live! has experienced a measurable ratings surge — winning broadcast premiere week with 2.29 million total viewers and finishing the 2025–2026 season with its largest overall audience in eight years — though Disney executives caution that this growth must be viewed against a shrinking overall linear viewing pool.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Late-Night Economics Shift

Source: MEGA Dana Walden said Jimmy Kimmel's ratings gains come amid an overall decline in broadcast late-night viewership.

Walden noted at the Bloomberg Screentime summit that while Kimmel's numbers are technically up, they are "up relative to a smaller audience that's watching late night on broadcast television" overall. Despite strong tune-in numbers and millions of digital views on YouTube, declines in established linear ad effectiveness indicate challenges in funding high-overhead operations. Daily production remains a financial tightrope for the network.

'We're Being Poisoned'

Source: MEGA Dana Walden said Disney is weighing Jimmy Kimmel's wishes alongside the network's business needs as his contract nears its end.