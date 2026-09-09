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Jimmy Kimmel's Late Night Show Not Ending Despite 24 Years on Air, ABC Says: 'This Information Is Inaccurate'

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Source: MEGA

ABC denied reports of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ending after 24 years by stating that it is 'inaccurate' information.

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Sept. 9 2026, Updated 8:22 a.m. ET

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ABC discredited reports of Jimmy Kimmel's iconic show ending after over two decades.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been a part of American late-night television since it debuted in January 2003.

As a result, reports of the show's rumored ending in the near future sent a shockwave across the entertainment world.

ABC, however, set the record straight in a statement to E! News, saying, “This information is inaccurate.”

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ABC Clarified Jimmy Kimmel's Show is Not Going Off Air Just Yet

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Image of ABC stated that reports about the future of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' are 'speculative.'
Source: MEGA

ABC stated that reports about the future of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' are 'speculative.'

In the statement shared on September 8, ABC Entertainment also noted to the outlet, “Any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative.”

Per the publication, the talk show host renewed his deal with the network in 2022, which is expected to carry him through 2027.

He mentioned at the time that he was going through a dilemma about what would be the right choice, but ultimately realized that his passion for the topical show is nowhere near over yet.

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Image of Jimmy Kimmel realized he still had passion for his work.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel realized he still had passion for his work.

“As you know, I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” the comedian said on the “Strike Force Five” podcast in 2023.

“And now I realize, 'Oh yeah, it's kinda nice to work,’” he added.

He also joked about how he was debating with himself about his retirement during the conversation.

“I'm Tom Brady without any rings or any fingers,” he quipped.

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Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Molly McNearney Weighed in on His Retirement Plans

Image of Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney got married in 2013.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney got married in 2013.

Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, to whom he has been married since 2013, shared her opinions on the matter during her appearance on Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast.

McNearney, who is also a co-head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, said, “I would be happy to be done with the show and end it in a great way and do my own next thing.”

“But I do care deeply about that show and the people who work there, and I think the voice is really important right now,” she added.

Image of Molly McNearney said Jimmy Kimmel deserves to enjoy a life of retirement now if he chooses to.
Source: MEGA

Molly McNearney said Jimmy Kimmel deserves to enjoy a life of retirement now if he chooses to.

“It definitely appeals to me, for the nervous system of the household, but I also feel Jimmy has like a fly rod in one hand and like a torch in the other right now,” the 48-year-old went on.

“It’s like he deserves to go out there and just be on the river and relax,” she stated.

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