Jimmy Kimmel's Late Night Show Not Ending Despite 24 Years on Air, ABC Says: 'This Information Is Inaccurate'

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ABC discredited reports of Jimmy Kimmel's iconic show ending after over two decades. Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been a part of American late-night television since it debuted in January 2003. As a result, reports of the show's rumored ending in the near future sent a shockwave across the entertainment world. ABC, however, set the record straight in a statement to E! News, saying, “This information is inaccurate.”

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ABC Clarified Jimmy Kimmel's Show is Not Going Off Air Just Yet

Source: MEGA ABC stated that reports about the future of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' are 'speculative.'

In the statement shared on September 8, ABC Entertainment also noted to the outlet, “Any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative.” Per the publication, the talk show host renewed his deal with the network in 2022, which is expected to carry him through 2027. He mentioned at the time that he was going through a dilemma about what would be the right choice, but ultimately realized that his passion for the topical show is nowhere near over yet.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel realized he still had passion for his work.

“As you know, I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started,” the comedian said on the “Strike Force Five” podcast in 2023. “And now I realize, 'Oh yeah, it's kinda nice to work,’” he added. He also joked about how he was debating with himself about his retirement during the conversation. “I'm Tom Brady without any rings or any fingers,” he quipped.

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Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Molly McNearney Weighed in on His Retirement Plans

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney got married in 2013.

Source: MEGA Molly McNearney said Jimmy Kimmel deserves to enjoy a life of retirement now if he chooses to.