OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
celeb relationships
PHOTOS

Does Rob Rausch Have a Girlfriend? 'The Traitors' Star's Relationship Status Revealed

does rob rausch have girlfriend the traitors star dating life
Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram

After sparking dating rumors with his 'The Traitors' costar Maura Higgins, Rob Rausch revealed his relationship status during the show's reunion special.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

Rob Rausch Revealed Whether He Has a Girlfriend

does rob rausch have girlfriend the traitors star dating life
Source: MEGA

Rob Rausch sparked dating rumors with Maura Higgins.

Love is in the air for Rob Rausch!

During The Traitors Season 4 reunion, which aired on February 26, the dashing hunk revealed he has a girlfriend of about two months. He did not disclose the official start of the relationship, but his statement teased he began dating his romantic partner around December 2025.

"Wow, at the moment you become America's heartthrob, you lock it down," Andy Cohen said of Rausch's romance, prompting The Traitors Season 4 winner to quip, "Just my luck."

Rob Rausch Wants to Keep Things Private

does rob rausch have girlfriend the traitors star dating life
Source: MEGA

Rob Rausch has not revealed his girlfriend's identity.

While Rausch did not share further details about his girlfriend, he hinted at his preference to keep his personal life private in an interview.

"At the end of the day, I have to constantly remind myself, especially lately, that I don't really care," he told GQ in February. "If it ever got really bad, I would literally fall off the face of the earth, and it wouldn't bother me at all."

People also quoted him previously saying, "Now I just have to find a nice girl that hasn't watched TV too much, then I think a nice farm, maybe some kids running around. I want to have a quiet life."

MORE ON:
celeb relationships

Rob Rausch Started a Woodworking Project for His Girlfriend

does rob rausch have girlfriend the traitors star dating life
Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram

Rob Rausch previously appeared on 'Love Island USA.'

One day before The Traitors Season 4 reunion premiered, The Cut published an interview with Rausch in which he disclosed he started a woodworking project for his girlfriend.

Still, he did not reveal any details about his new flame or their relationship.

Rob Rausch's Girlfriend Has Watched 'The Traitors'

does rob rausch have girlfriend the traitors star dating life
Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram

He won 'The Traitors' Season 4.

During an appearance on Today alongside his costars Maura Higgins and Eric Nam, Rausch said his girlfriend has watched The Traitors.

Higgins added, "And she feels bad for me. I like her. A lot."

Before confirming his relationship, Rausch had set off dating rumors with Higgins. The two consistently downplayed the buzz.

"We were genuinely just friends," Higgins said, as Rausch jumped in, "Yeah, we never did anything… I mean, we probably flirted a little bit."

He later joked that lying about being a traitor likely ruined his chances with his costar.

In a separate interview with Us Weekly, the model said she was "not gonna ruin it for the viewers, but no, nothing ever happened between me and Rob."

"I genuinely look at Rob like a brother. Literally nothing ever happened. People online are saying I'm ‘d---matized.' Believe me, you would know if I was d---matized. If they think that's me flirting, then they do not know me, and they have never watched me on Love Island," Higgins continued.

