Does Rob Rausch Have a Girlfriend? 'The Traitors' Star's Relationship Status Revealed

Rob Rausch Revealed Whether He Has a Girlfriend

Source: MEGA Rob Rausch sparked dating rumors with Maura Higgins.

Love is in the air for Rob Rausch! During The Traitors Season 4 reunion, which aired on February 26, the dashing hunk revealed he has a girlfriend of about two months. He did not disclose the official start of the relationship, but his statement teased he began dating his romantic partner around December 2025. "Wow, at the moment you become America's heartthrob, you lock it down," Andy Cohen said of Rausch's romance, prompting The Traitors Season 4 winner to quip, "Just my luck."

Rob Rausch Wants to Keep Things Private

Source: MEGA Rob Rausch has not revealed his girlfriend's identity.

While Rausch did not share further details about his girlfriend, he hinted at his preference to keep his personal life private in an interview. "At the end of the day, I have to constantly remind myself, especially lately, that I don't really care," he told GQ in February. "If it ever got really bad, I would literally fall off the face of the earth, and it wouldn't bother me at all." People also quoted him previously saying, "Now I just have to find a nice girl that hasn't watched TV too much, then I think a nice farm, maybe some kids running around. I want to have a quiet life."

Rob Rausch Started a Woodworking Project for His Girlfriend

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram Rob Rausch previously appeared on 'Love Island USA.'

One day before The Traitors Season 4 reunion premiered, The Cut published an interview with Rausch in which he disclosed he started a woodworking project for his girlfriend. Still, he did not reveal any details about his new flame or their relationship.

Rob Rausch's Girlfriend Has Watched 'The Traitors'

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram He won 'The Traitors' Season 4.