Dog The Bounty Hunter Insists He's 'Working Diligently' To Pay Off Over $1 Million In Tax Debts

The tables have turned on Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman. According to a new report, the TV star owes around $1.6 million in unpaid taxes, with debts spanning back as far as 2014.

In Hawaii, his state liens, which relate to his individual income from 2014 to 2019, total to $72,229, while a federal lien in Colorado from 2014 to 2020 clocked in at $799,975. In another Colorado county, an open lien is listed at $800,087.