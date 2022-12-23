Dog The Bounty Hunter Insists He's 'Working Diligently' To Pay Off Over $1 Million In Tax Debts
The tables have turned on Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman. According to a new report, the TV star owes around $1.6 million in unpaid taxes, with debts spanning back as far as 2014.
In Hawaii, his state liens, which relate to his individual income from 2014 to 2019, total to $72,229, while a federal lien in Colorado from 2014 to 2020 clocked in at $799,975. In another Colorado county, an open lien is listed at $800,087.
Chapman, 69, assured fans he in the process of correcting the situation, telling an outlet, "I’ve been working diligently to satisfy these outstanding debts and look forward to putting this behind us."
Shortly before the news broke, it was revealed the father-of-12 was set to offload his 6,200-square-foot home in Castle Rock, Colo., for $1.59 million. He and late wife Beth Chapman purchased the 9-acre property back in 2009 for $750,000, with the macho man putting it up for sale this past October.
"I love Colorado — it will always be special to me and [wife] Francie [Frane]," he told a news publication. "We have moved to the sunny state of Florida and are enjoying the warmer weather. Aloha."
The Masked Singer alum met Frane six months after Beth died of throat cancer in 2019, going on to tie the knot last year, and though the Dog's Most Wanted lead acknowledged his troubled romantic history — Frane is his sixth wife — he insisted he's found the right woman.
"I don't mean to ever disrespect Beth, but I know I saved the best for last, because that's how it is," he shared in a podcast interview earlier this year. "And I do believe supernaturally that Beth had something to do with Francie, because Beth and I had meetings at the last ... l'll never tell anybody [what was said]. I know what Beth told me. So I'm sure that she would, I think if I didn't have Francie, I would have let Beth down."
The Sun was the first to report on the star's lax liens, while the New York Post had the scoop on his real estate sale.