Doja Cat commanded attention at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival, strutting down the red carpet in a daring aqua blue mini dress that left little to the imagination.

With a low scoop neck that boldly showcased her cleavage, the rapper was a vision of confidence and allure. But at the same time, fans noticed that the “Agora Hills” hitmaker’s b------ seemed "lopsided."