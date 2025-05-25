or
Doja Cat Reacts to Concerns About Her 'Shifted' B----- Implants After Wango Targo Red Carpet

Photo of Doja Cat
Doja Cat clapped back at critics after fans speculated about her b---- implants following her daring Wango Tango red carpet appearance.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Doja Cat commanded attention at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival, strutting down the red carpet in a daring aqua blue mini dress that left little to the imagination.

With a low scoop neck that boldly showcased her cleavage, the rapper was a vision of confidence and allure. But at the same time, fans noticed that the “Agora Hills” hitmaker’s b------ seemed "lopsided."

Photo of Doja Cat
Just two days after hitting the red carpet, she took to X to address the swirling gossip surrounding her b----- implant.

"Don't clock my contracted implant it's all I ask," she declared on May 12.

Photo of Doja Cat
A contracted implant, also known as capsular contracture, is a potential complication of b----- implant surgery. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, this occurs when scar tissue that forms around the implant hardens and tightens. This tightening can distort the shape of the implant, and in some cases, cause discomfort.

But Doja's fans seemed unfazed, telling her she looked "great."

One fan even said "Tia" and "Tamera" were "sitting pretty!"

Photo of Doja Cat
Others even said they were "too mesmerized by the show to notice."

Doja delivered an electrifying set at the KIIIS FM Wango Tango Festival, performing hits such as "Tia Tamera," "Say So," "Agora Halls," "Paint The Town Red" and more during a 30 minute set.

She even performed her newly-released song, "Crack" for the first time to a live audience.

In March 2023, she confirmed that she underwent liposuction and a b---- reduction. The specific timing of her b---- implant surgery has not been publicly disclosed.

Photo of Doja Cat
"Feels OK. I got lipo so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much. but I'm healing really fast," she said of the procedure on May 2023. Doja also said she was currently a "32C" by the time she made the X post.

She clapped back at criticism at the time, writing, "Eat my long quiet and warm farts."

The singer also was known to be candid about a history of alcohol and nicotine addiction, amblyopia (lazy eye), and physical health issues like a tonsil infection.

