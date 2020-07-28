After downplaying the severity of COVID-19, Doja Cat has announced she contracted the virus.

“I got COVID,” the hip hop artist revealed in an interview with Capital Xtra. “Honestly, don’t know how this happens. I guess I ordered something off Postmates. I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, did not disclose when she was sick with coronavirus, but says she has since recovered.

“It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now,” she said.

Back in early March, the “Say So” singer took to Instagram Live and boldly stated she didn’t fear the Coronavirus. She also had some NSFW words for those who did.

“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the beer version of that s**t,” she said. “I’m gonna get corona, then I’m gonna get a Corona ’cause I don’t give a f**k about corona bitch. I’m not scared. Y’all p***y. Period.”

She also compared the virus, which has become a global pandemic, to the common flu.

“It’s a flu,” she told her nearly seven million followers. “You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep. That’s all you gotta do.Y’all are so scared of corona”

Doja Cat is no stranger to controversy. Back in 2018, she raised eyebrows when her Twitter account history revealed the usage of homophobic slurs. In a tweet dating back to 2015, Doja Cat used the word “f—-t” to describe hip hop artists Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt. She initially defended her past remarks stating, “I called a couple people f—-s when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean I don’t deserve support? I’ve said f—-t roughly like 15 thousand times in my life. Does saying f—-t mean you hate gay people? I don’t think I hate gay people. Gay is ok.”

Her response was met by even more backlash, including a critical tweet from “Will and Grace” actress Debra Messing. In her statement, Messing expressed disappointment with Doja Cat for defending past ignorance and implored her to use her fame and platform for good. Doja Cat has since issued a series of apologies for her derogatory words and deleted her tweets.

She faced criticism again in May 2020 when a 2015 song titled “Dindu Nuffin” resurfaced. “Dindu Nuffin” is an alt-right term used to ridicule African-American victims of police brutality that claim that they are innocent. Doja Cat apologized by claiming that, though the song was meant to flip the meaning of the term, it was a “bad decision.”

Doja Cat first rose to fame in 2018 with the release of the music video for her song “Mooo!,” which went viral. That same year, the Los Angeles native released her debut studio album, “Amala” followed by a deluxe repackage in 2019, which included the singles “Tia Tamera” and “Juicy.” Her second studio album, “Hot Pink,” reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and includes the number one single “Say So.”

