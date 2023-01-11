Sunny Hostin Admits Recent Breast Reduction & Liposuction Boosted Her Confidence: 'Now I Prance Around Nude At My House!'
Sunny Hostin is kicking off 2023 with a few confessions. In a new interview, The View panelist revealed she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her chin and waist, last summer, explaining the surgeries were in the name of "health and self-care."
The star declared she now feels "like a better version of myself," though she admitted being nervous to go under the knife.
"I thought I would feel shame, like, 'Oh my God, I'm doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.' But I don't feel shame at all. And I hope sharing my story will help more people," explained the mom-of-two. "If they're feeling so body-conscious, the way I was — they can do what they need to do to feel better."
"I look through magazines and Instagram accounts. I always believed, 'Oh, they must be clean eating.' No, they're not — a lot of them are taking something, or they're getting plastic surgery," she continued. "It's their decision to keep it private. But I wanted to be really honest. And I'm so happy."
The New York native, 54, said she had been uncomfortable in her skin since she was a teen, but when she joined The View in 2016, her insecurities worsened, spurring her to start wearing things like a minimizer bra.
She hit her breaking point in April 2022 while attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner (seen below), recalling how she burst into tears when her white gown's bra didn't fit.
"I sat there and didn't eat anything. I couldn't lift my hand because my boobs were going to fall out," the author recounted. "[Musical group] Bell Biv DeVoe wanted to take a picture with me. I was like, 'Oh God, they're going to have these pictures of my boobs hanging out."
Hostin then made an appointment to go from a G-cup to a C-cup and hired a nurse to assist her at home during the recovery, an ordeal she dubbed "not glamorous." However, "I was up and walking around in three days. I was back to work in two weeks, and I was doing Pilates in two months."
"Now I prance around nude all the time at my house — I feel great," said the TV staple. "I don't know, you may see me naked on The View!"
