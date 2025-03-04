Dolly Parton 'Carries a Lot of Guilt That She Didn’t Spend Enough Time' With Late Husband Carl Dean Prior to Tragic Death

Since Dolly Parton was on the road for most of her career, she wasn't always with her late husband, Carl Dean, who died at 82 years old on March 3.

"Dolly carries a lot of guilt she didn't get to spend enough time with Carl during their marriage," a source said of the pair, who married in 1966.

"Carl was a real homebody, who never liked attention," the insider continued. "He's only attended three of her concerts."