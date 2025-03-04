Dolly Parton 'Carries a Lot of Guilt That She Didn’t Spend Enough Time' With Late Husband Carl Dean Prior to Tragic Death
Since Dolly Parton was on the road for most of her career, she wasn't always with her late husband, Carl Dean, who died at 82 years old on March 3.
"Dolly carries a lot of guilt she didn't get to spend enough time with Carl during their marriage," a source said of the pair, who married in 1966.
"Carl was a real homebody, who never liked attention," the insider continued. "He's only attended three of her concerts."
According to the insider, Parton, 79, spent time living in L.A. while Dean, who had reportedly been battling Alzheimer’s, stayed put at their estate in Brentwood, Tenn.
"There were times in their marriage when they only saw each other eight weeks in a whole calendar," noted the source.
Prior to his death, the blonde beauty wanted to make up for lost time with her man. "Dolly feels her place in life is with Carl now, to love him and to help him during these dark days," the source said. "She'll never forget the love and support he gave her — even if his memories of her fade away."
As OK! previously reported, the country star announced the sad news via Instagram on Monday, March 3.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," Parton wrote in a message shared to her Instagram account.
"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie," a statement included alongside Parton's kind words read.
The pair never welcomed any children together.
The 9 to 5 actress was only 18 years old when she met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat on the first day she moved to Nashville.
"I was in such a hurry to get here — and after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband," she told The New York Times in 1976.
"I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," Parton once recalled via her personal website while reminiscing about the first time she and Dean crossed paths. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."
Globe spoke to the source.