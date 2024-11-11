What Dolly Parton Has Said About Her Husband Carl Dean and Their Decades-Long Marriage

In an episode of her Apple Music show, Parton opened up about Dean never wanting to be in the limelight amid her successful career.

"He went to one thing with me early on when we first married to a BMI Song of the Year, and he came out there taking off his tuxedo, his tie, and all that, and said, 'Don't ever ask me to go to another one of these d--- things because I ain't going.' I never asked him and he never did," she added.

Parton also called her husband a "loner" while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, saying Dean "doesn't really like being with anybody but me."

She continued, "He's not one to kind of get out there and socialize that much. He loves living on the farm, taking care of the property as he has for all these many years."